US superfans turn up to party, but Wellington didn't get the memo

KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ. KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ. KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES JOHN COWPLAND/PHOTOSPORT JOHN COWPLAND/PHOTOSPORT JOHN COWPLAND/PHOTOSPORT KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ KEVIN STENT KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ Michelle Curtis and Karen Shorter at the 2017 Wellington Sevens tournament. Fashion from the 2017 Wellington Sevens tournament. Brandon LaMorre and Natasha Fast of Canada at the 2017 Wellington Sevens. Batman needed sunglasses at the 2017 Wellington Sevens. Ahoy their sailors (from left) Chrissy Clarke, Sarah Dunkley, Hayley Bush and Kymberly Tasker at the 2017 Wellington Sevens. Ian Lewthwaite, Stu Barnes and Craig Barnes are certainly not sheepish as they celebrate at the 2017 Wellington Sevens. Daisy Dukes, from left, Brooke Sim, Sarah Sutcliffe, Jade Osborne and Nicole Sim at the Wellington Sevens 2017. Crowd numbers at the 2017 Wellington Sevens are well down on previous years. Maddie Darlington and Annelle Hunter worship the Wellington Sevens 2017. Fiji fans show their support during the 2017 Wellington Sevens at Westpac Stadium. A fan cheers during a game at the 2017 Wellington Sevens. Fans cheer during a game at the 2017 Wellington Sevens. Try time at the 2017 Wellington Sevens. Representing the Day of the Dead at the 2017 Wellington Sevens are Mal and Pauline Roberts. Daniel Fauvel and Racheal Johnson ready to party at the 2017 Wellington Sevens Helen and Luke Ali are ready for the 2017 Wellington Sevens. Jesus (James Sawyer) and the Brothers (from left, Guy Ross, Craig Hall and James Ross) at the 2017 Wellington Sevens. The Hungry Caterpillar is ready for the 2017 Wellington Sevens. The Incredibles pose ahead of the 2017 Wellington Sevens. Some Wellington road works may be missing their cones as this quartet head into the 2017 Wellington Sevens. 1 of 20 « Previous « Previous Next » Next »

A couple of Sevens diehards flew half-way around the world to support the USA Eagles at this weekend's Wellington Sevens.

American superfans, Thomas and Natalia Ochieng, made the journey from Washington DC to New Zealand for the first time, following their beloved nation on the Sevens World Series.

The pair's attraction to rugby's abbreviated format was easily explained.

KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ. Crowd numbers at this year's Wellington Sevens were well-down on figures seen at the height of the tournament's popularity.

"It's fast, it's very athletic and it's fun. The fans, the crowds, the cities - it's fun," Thomas added.

KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ. USA Eagles' fans Thomas and Natalia Ochieng were party-ready at the Wellington Sevens, but it turned out to be far more quiet than past editions of the tournament.

"I hope the city of Wellington will bring it, because we are ready. We are ready to party hard. Bring it on."

A few years ago, the couple would have had no difficulty in finding other like-minded party animals.

But with the tournament making a concerted effort to be more family-friendly, the days of the annual Sevens' weekend bender appeared all but over.

KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ The Hungry Caterpillar is ready for the 2017 Wellington Sevens.

Waning demand for tickets and tighter rules around alcohol have seen the Wellington event become a far more sedate affair.

Official attendance figures were not due to be released until 10pm Saturday, but it was estimated around 10,000 fans rolled through the turnstiles on the opening day of the tournament.

At 5pm Saturday, only two sevens-goers were thrown out of the venue by security staff for alcohol issues.

KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ Maddie Darlington and Annelle Hunter worship the Wellington Sevens.

Queuing for food and drink was not a problem, with children's facepainting in the Family Zone among the only places where people had to wait.

In the past, rugby fans who failed to dress up were at risk of feeling out of place at Westpac Stadium.

While some donned costumes ranging from religious figures through to giant bees and even a human centipede, there was far less fancy dress.

KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ Representing the Day of the Dead at the 2017 Wellington Sevens were Mal and Pauline Roberts.

Nelson couple Poia and Larry Panse chose multi-coloured tie-dye outfits because of their divided loyalties.

As proud Samoans, the pair had to put that to one side as they cheered on their nephew and All Blacks Sevens debutant Tone Ng Shiu.

"That's his first game for New Zealand and his first tournament as well," Poia said, as she spoke about how proud she was of his achievements.

HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES Fijian supporters of all ages were out in force, reflecting the more family-friendly image the Sevens' tournament has now adopted.

- Stuff