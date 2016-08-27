Spectre of Super Rugby cuts

Bill Pulver won't rule out cutting Super Rugby teams amid SANZAAR review process

GETTY IMAGES Pulver also refused to offer any assurances that sections of Australia's modest but devoted rugby community would not lose their team.

The future of Australia's professional rugby landscape is clouded with uncertainty after ARU boss Bill Pulver admitted he was not sure how many Australian Super Rugby teams would exist beyond next season.

The Sanzaar joint venture is in the midst of a major independent review into the structure of the Super Rugby competition, the results of which are expected to be known by the end of the year.

A 16-team model that would see Australia and South Africa each surrender one licence, potentially as early as 2018, has been discussed at ARU board level. Pulver, only two years ago a staunch defender of the ARU's five-team "national footprint" model, said he suspected Australia would retain five Super Rugby licences but admitted he was "not sure yet".

"I suspect there will be [five teams] but I'm not sure yet," he said. "There is a process going on in Sanzaar, work that's being done with Accenture, to determine the future of the Super Rugby competition and really all aspects of the game. We'll wait and see what comes back from that feedback.

READ MORE:

* Former NZ Rugby boss Moffett says NZ may have to sacrifice a Super Rugby team​

* Australia, South Africa drop teams?

* Sanzaar plots 10 year plan and more change in 2018 as major review begins

* Derbies don't pay the bills

* Tew issues ultimatum on global season

"I've always been a fan of a national footprint, I think it's difficult to shrink a game to greatness, but we are one voice at a Sanzaar level, so you've got all the other countries that will be part of that discussion."

There also appears to be considerable uncertainty at the top of the code's administration about what is Australia's preferred model. Board insiders refused to venture an opinion on whether Australia should go to four teams, while Pulver admitted he was not sure if there was any proposed structure the ARU would rule out.

"It's a good question, there might be, I just don't know what they are at this particular point in time," he said.

"Obviously we need to ensure financial outcomes that are acceptable and high performance outcomes that are acceptable, and fan-based outcomes that are acceptable. It's a little early to judge yet but we're not here to approve blandly whatever comes forward. In fairness to Accenture they're doing that research very comprehensively. I doubt that they'll put any ridiculous models up that people are going to walk away from."

Pulver also refused to offer any assurances that sections of Australia's modest but devoted rugby community would not lose their team.

"They're totally engaged in the process, so they've been the recipients of a great deal of review with Accenture, all of their input has been included," he said. "We've also got a nice close relationship with the provinces, they pretty well know in real time where this discussion is going. We'll all be a little wiser come the end of the year when these recommendations come together."

The ARU's prevarication, even so early on in the review process, raises the possibility that it would be prepared to accept a competition structure with a reduced Australian presence if Sanzaar guaranteed no financial disadvantage when it came time to divide up lucrative future broadcast deals. Two years ago, Pulver called such an arrangement, which would allow the ARU to carve a chunk off its cost base with minimal impact on revenue, a "pipe dream". On Friday, he emphasised the solid relationships between the joint venture partners, who would all need to agree to any proposed new competition structure.

"There are very good quality relationships at Sanzaar level, to the point now where I think we each understand the respective issues of the other," he said.

- Sydney Morning Herald