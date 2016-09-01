Coventry sent to ... ?

Former Chiefs assistant Tom Coventry ponders coaching future in New Zealand

Hagen Hopkins Tom Coventry, left, worked as Dave Rennie's assistant at the Chiefs for five years before moving to England to be head coach of the London Irish club. Coventry is now back in New Zealand.

Former Chiefs assistant Tom Coventry might be another name worth tossing into the pot when discussing who might coach the Chiefs and the Highlanders in 2018.

Joe Schmidt and Vern Cotter have already been mentioned as potential successors for Dave Rennie and Tony Brown when they leave the Chiefs and Highlanders, respectively, after next season but Coventry is another who could warrant close scrutiny.

Coventry, who worked as Dave Rennie's assistant at the Chiefs for five years before leaving to be head coach of London Irish, recently returned to Hamilton after cutting short his time at the English club following their relegation from the premiership competition.

Given Schmidt and Cotter have coached on the international stage with Ireland and Scotland, the pair would be expected to have the inside running if they apply for the vacant Super Rugby jobs in Dunedin and Hamilton.

READ MORE:

* Philpott not interested in Crusaders' assistant job

* MacDonald ready for Crusaders' job

* MacDonald signs as Crusaders assistant coach

* Pumas team to face ABs named

* Something's bugging NZ rugby

* Barrett stays loyal despite big offers



While Schmidt has yet to declare where his future lies after his contract with Ireland expires next year, Cotter has confirmed he will sever ties with Scotland following the Six Nations and the expectation is he will return to New Zealand.

While aware the rugby "escalator keeps pretty moving quickly", Coventry said he wasn't going to rush any decisions.

"My plans are to get my daughter and wife settled back in New Zealand and then have a look and see what pans out," he said.

"I went from Super Rugby into another season without a break, which probably wasn't a wise thing having them back-to-back. It was pretty tough. Just getting back home is good."

He didn't apply for the Crusaders assistant forwards coaching job. There have been some informal chats with Chiefs high performance manager Chris Tindall and backs coach Andrew Strawbridge, but he hasn't spoken to Rennie because is in Japan.

Whether he applied for the Chiefs and Highlanders' jobs would depend upon his circumstances when those clubs advertised the positions.

"Dave has done a fantastic job at the Chiefs and Hamilton is home for me, and the Highlanders is another option too," Coventry said. "My two oldest children are in Otago and I spent a bit of time there as a student.

"Rugby, as you know, is very transient. Coaches, as are players, are coming and going all the time. Timing is everything, when you want to get into an environment at a particular time.

"Sometimes you have to wait for a little bit longer for the right opportunity to pop-up, and I understand that."

Having accepted a two-year deal with London Irish, Coventry signed All Blacks prop Ben Franks and Chiefs lock Matt Symons to the club. That, however, didn't prevent the team from sliding out of the premiership which eventually resulted in Coventry resigning.

"It's a tough competition, it's long and arduous. The club were very ambitious and we just weren't good enough in my one year there, and it was easier to let them move on without me.

"My role there became a little bit untenable towards the end. You have to be happy in your role, and obviously I wasn't; so it was easier to come home where you have cut your teeth, and you have people in your life that you trust and respect."

Coventry said English rugby is no sleeping giant. It is well and truly awake. He noted their successful national under-20 side was churning out some real talent, and England coach Eddie Jones was going a fine job with his talent scouting.

"Rugby up there is very strong. Plenty of funding and plenty of wealthy owners who are prepared to invest in their clubs."

























- Stuff