Will Boyd and Plumtree swap?

Hurricanes hoping to do justice to their Super Rugby coaching riches

Hagen Hopkins Plans are in place for John Plumtree, right, to succeed Chris Boyd as Hurricanes head coach.

The re-signing of Chris Boyd moves John Plumtree one step closer to succeeding his mate as Hurricanes head coach.

Boyd's reward for leading the franchise to their first Super Rugby title was having his contract extended until the end of the 2018 season, with Plumtree set to receive his thank you gift the following year.

Both are contracted for two more seasons at which point an agreement will be reached about who takes the reins from there. Hurricanes chief executive Avan Lee says a plan is in place and all will be revealed in due course.

Simon Watts Having re-signed Beauden Barrett, left, the Hurricanes have set their sights on halves partner TJ Perenara.

"There's no doubt that John Plumtree wants to be a head coach and we'd love him to be the head coach of the Hurricanes and there is potential for him to be the head coach in 2019. But we've still got an outstanding head in Chris Boyd and we will work with Chris over the next couple of years to decide what his plans are post-2018," Lee said.

"It's a pretty fluid market. We clearly have the All Blacks in New Zealand, there are numerous opportunities around the world so we're really happy to have those guys locked in for another two years and we'll work with them around what's the best step for their careers for 2019."

Plumtree's deal was pushed out for two years earlier this season, after the Highlanders sought to sign him as their next head coach. In agreeing to stay with the Hurricanes, Plumtree was given an assurance that their top job would eventually become his.

He's previously been head coach of the Wellington Lions and the Sharks Super Rugby team with Boyd as his assistant and the pair are more coaching partners, than colleagues.

"It's a special relationship they have and they are fiercely loyal to each other, which is hugely positive, and they work well together. But that's not to say that one of them wouldn't stay here without the other and it'll depend on whether the All Blacks are interested in either of them or they might decide: look, I'm going to go to the UK or France or wherever," said Lee.

Their record together at the Hurricanes is certainly impressive, making the final in each of their two seasons in charge. They've done it without any discernible ego as well and you assume success won't suddenly spoil things.

"One hundred per cent. So if Chris Boyd decides in a year's time that it's his time to move on and John becomes the head coach, they've got the interests of the club first and their personal interests second. There's no doubt about that," Lee said.

"Once you become head coach it's probably quite difficult to become an assistant coach, but Plum does a fantastic job of leading his area within Boydy's overall plan and, to be honest, it's a credit to them that they've made it work."

Whether they can now build a dynasty remains to be seen. But with players such as Dane Coles, Beauden Barrett and Julian Savea signed through to the end of 2019 and Ardie Savea until 2018, the right personnel are being assembled.

Lee hopes halfback TJ Perenara will put pen to paper shortly.

"Partly because of Beauden [re-signing], partly because of the Rugby Championship we've just left TJ, but he's the next person we will speak to. There's been some initial conversations with his agent, but he's definitely the next cab off the rank for us."

- Stuff