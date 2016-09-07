NZ Rugby cautions Chiefs players over Mad Monday scandal

ONE News NZRU boss Steve Tew says he is far from satisfied that the players are "blameless".

The Chiefs rugby team have been cautioned for hiring a stripper for their Mad Monday celebrations.

The end-of-season celebrations at Okoroire hot pools, near Matamata, in early August made headlines after the stripper alleged she was touched roughly by some players.

But a New Zealand Rugby investigation said those allegations of sexual assault had not been substantiated.

MARK TAYLOR/FAIRFAX NZ An announcement will be made on the NZ Rugby investigation into the Chiefs Mad Monday celebrations.

Upon releasing the investigations findings on Wednesday, NZR chief executive Steve Tew said all of Chiefs playing squad, even the ones not at the function, had received a formal caution for hiring the stripper.

"The investigation was never about the woman at the centre of these allegations," Tew said.

"Our microscope was very much on the players, their conduct and that of the management structure behind them. We have high expectations of all our players and staff, that when they enter this environment, there are many benefits, but the job also comes with responsibilities.

"They did not meet those expectations and as a result, today we have issued formal cautions to all Chiefs players, with every player receiving a letter setting out our disappointment, and their responsibilities in a professional environment."

The stripper, who is known as Scarlette, said she was "disappointed but not surprised" at the outcome of the investigation.

"My advice for all women is if you are going to attend an all-male event such as the one organised by the Chiefs, whether you are a paid worker or not, take a friend or a supporter who can make sure you are safe and who can vouch for you afterwards if needed."

NZR's general counsel interviewed 15 witnesses as part of the investigation, including nine who were independent, to establish a sexual assault did not take place, Tew said.

The independent witnesses said some players were raucous during the performance with whistling, cheering and shouting, but they were seated or in a few cases, standing by their seated colleagues, according to the NZR investigation.

NZR did not have grounds to pursue misconduct against individual players, with no further action to be taken against the player responsible for hiring the stripper, Tew said.

Mad Monday's will not be banned, but would feature stricter controls.

"We won't ban these type of gatherings, but we will ensure they are within a set of guidelines," Tew said.

"If we drive it underground we're likely to get worse behaviour."

Tew said the incident left a "black mark" on rugby.

"The whole incident has been incredibly disturbing and it is clear that poor decision-making on a number of fronts has led to these players and Chiefs' management putting themselves in a position of vulnerability."﻿

Chiefs CEO Andrew Flexman apologised to fans for the incident.

"We need to address the issues. We are sorry to the people that we have let down. Players have apologised to supporters, sponsors and work colleagues."

Two sponsors have now withdrawn from supporting the Chiefs, including Nadia Lim's My Food Bag.

The incident happened after the Chiefs were knocked out of the Super Rugby playoffs by the Hurricanes on July 30.

Scarlette was later dropped from an Auckland agency she was listed with because she had offered the Chiefs "extras," including touching.

Strippers R Us owner Rachael Kirk said her company had a firm "no touching" policy, which Scarlette had flouted.

Scarlette has said she agreed to an extra payment for allowing indecent touching at the Chiefs celebration.

The NZR announcement of their inquiry findings comes ahead of the All Blacks test match against Argentina in Hamilton on Saturday.

The All Blacks media manager referred all requests for comment to NZR headquarters.

