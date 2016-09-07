Live: Chiefs stripper findings

Live: Chiefs stripper scandal - NZ Rugby inquiry findings announcement

Recap: NZ Rugby reveals the findings of its inquiry into the Chiefs stripper scandal.

Chiefs rugby players have been formally cautioned after being found to be "far from blameless" in the stripper scandal from their Mad Monday celebrations. NZ Rugby CEO Steve Tew announced no further action would be taken against the players as he revealed the findings of an inquiry. The announcement, discussion and analysis below with Stuff journalists John Edens and Mark Geenty.

Chiefs coach Dave Rennie, NZ Rugby CEO Steve Tew and Chiefs CEO Andrew Flexman jointly revealed the findings of the inquiry into the franchise's Mad Monday celebrations.

 - Stuff

