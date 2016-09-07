What does the sorry Chiefs saga have to say about rugby attitudes toward women?

MAARTEN HOLL/FairfaxNZ NZ Rugby reveals the findings of its inquiry into the Chiefs stripper scandal.

New Zealand Rugby's investigation has found sexual assault allegations against Chiefs' players were "unsubstantiated", but doesn't the whole sorry saga have more to say about attitudes towards women and rugby in some parts of New Zealand society than anything else? John Edens unpicks the scandal.

OPINION: What are you thinking if you're a Chiefs' fan? Or a woman?

Are you still a fan?

Whatever happened, does it sit well with you?

Some fans have already said they're done with the Chiefs and described the cautioning of players over Mad Monday's sexual assault allegations as a "slap on the wrists".

AAP NZR chief executive Steve Tew fronted the news conference to deliver the findings into the end-of-season scandal.

So let's unpick the Chiefs' statement, the news conference, and the reaction to the investigation into the hiring of strippers at the end of the 2015 season and last month.

The players have apologised to "all those affected" in a statement via New Zealand Rugby, they've received caution letters and been reminded of their responsibilities and decision-making when hiring "entertainers".

We'll be using the donation from @MyFoodBagNZ to keep women safe because sadly a certain rugby team couldn't. Thanks @MyFoodBagNZ 👍🙌 — Women's Refuge NZ (@womensrefugenz) September 7, 2016

In reality, of course, that's it done and dusted. Time to play rugby.

To recap, a New Zealand Rugby investigation found allegations of sexual assault against a woman hired to strip at the Chiefs' end-of-season celebration near Matamata were "unsubstantiated".

So, nine independent witnesses, the report says, did not see any players touch, throw anything, or pour alcohol on the woman hired to strip. She had claimed there was inappropriate touching, forceful touching, she was intimidated, scared, and didn't know what to do.

NZ Rugby reveals the findings of its inquiry into the Chiefs stripper scandal.

There were 24 other people at the event but the investigation doesn't name anyone, so we'll likely never know exactly what happened, or who did what to whom.

Is this, perhaps, an example of something wrong with rugby culture?

On the face of it, the governing body has produced a piecemeal account of what they think and publicly they can't say exactly what happened, but whatever it was it was below the threshold of being really serious.

I'm now well and truly a *former* @ChiefsRugby fan. — Enzo Giordani (@EnzoGiordani) September 7, 2016

The statement, in essence, said there wasn't enough evidence gathered by the body governing rugby in New Zealand to pursue any misconduct action against any of the rugby players who allegedly mistreated a stripper.

There was an indirect apology to the women (the other woman was a stripper at a Chiefs' 2015 function).

NZR chief executive Steve Tew did say the governing body was far from satisfied with the Chiefs.

MARK TAYLOR FAIRFAX NZ Last month, franchise boss Andrew Flexman shut down a brief press conference on the stripper scandal engulfing the Super Rugby team when asked about the identity of players involved.

No doubt.

It was disturbing, he said, but apparently the investigation was never about the women as the microscope was on the players, management and their conduct.

OK.

The best way you could have rebuilt your standing in the community was taking the allegations extremely seriously. https://t.co/tidMzHjN6p — Ben (@bnrsstlfr) September 7, 2016

Tew also made the point there was poor decision-making by the players and by management.

What was this poor decision-making?

Was it the hiring of a woman to strip? Something we know happened at least twice with the Chiefs and something we know happens within rugby culture.

MARK TAYLOR FAIRFAX NZ Chiefs franchise boss Andrew Flexman fronted an awkward press conference when the scandal broke.

Or was it the treatment of the woman hired to strip? Was that the poor decision-making?

Not that she was ill-treated, according to the NZR.

Tew went on to say: "While the investigation concludes that the balance of the evidence, based largely on independent witnesses, strongly supports a finding that the alleged sexual assault did not take place as reported in the media, we are far from satisfied that players should not bear some culpability for the harm done to the game, to the Chiefs brand, and to their families.

"The investigation was never about the women at the centre of the allegation. Our microscope was very much on the players, their conduct and that of the management structure behind them."

Doesn't the whole sorry saga say more about attitudes to rugby and women in parts of New Zealand society than it does about anything else? When was the last time there was an "inquiry into alleged misconduct" by any of our female sport teams or sportswomen?

It doesn't tell us a lot about what actually happened in the hot pools, or the clubrooms. Mad Mondays will be under scrutiny, that much is clear.

New Zealand Rugby Players Association chief executive Rob Nichol, apologising on behalf of the players, also talked about poor decision-making and how players made "poor decisions to engage these women" and they were sorry for putting the Chiefs and New Zealand Rugby in such a position.

Then, almost as an afterthought:

"The players also wish to apologise to the women. Ultimately it was players' decisions that instigated the whole series of events and...players will at times make compromised decisions."

Ultimately, yes, it was their decision.

But where does poor decision-making come from?

Well, it comes from the attitudes we develop over time, it comes from the beliefs and opinions people hold and use as the basis of actions, thoughts and words.

Beliefs about women, beliefs and attitudes towards women, and beliefs and attitudes towards women within the rugby culture of New Zealand.

