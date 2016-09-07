Rennie: We're all tarnished

Chiefs coach Dave Rennie says the mistake was having a 'celebration' in public

Chris Skelton Chiefs coach Dave Rennie says everyone involved with the team is "tarnished'' by events at their end-of-season get together.

Taking their "celebration" to a public venue was the big error the Chiefs made, says head coach Dave Rennie.

The Super Rugby franchise's entire playing roster have been issued with formal cautions by New Zealand Rugby (NZR) after hiring a stripper to perform at an end-of-season function. Allegations subsequently emerged of sexual assault but an NZR-led investigation determined they were unfounded and the police are not pursuing the matter either.

But, in making those findings public on Wednesday, NZR also noted their displeasure at the hiring of the stripper and opted to issue cautions even to the dozen or more Chiefs players who did not attend the gathering at the Okoroire Hot Springs Hotel. Rennie wasn't at the event but said he was "tarnished" along with everyone else.

Marty Melville New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew says strippers are not acceptable entertainment for professional players.

The story, he added, was unlikely to have come to light if the team had kept their activities behind closed doors.

"Absolutely. We thought that's what was happening, going out to a country pub [which] had a private bar, were going to have a lot of fun and so on and maybe that's our [the Chiefs' management group] issue. We needed to ask more questions and dig a little bit deeper to find out," Rennie said.

"But they've earnt that trust. They've been such a great bunch of guys. But in the end we've got to take responsibility around that."

NZR chief executive Steve Tew said the venue wasn't the issue, but the idea of adding an exotic dancer to the equation. In his view that type of thing wasn't okay, ever.

"We're far from satisfied that a group of our professional players would engage this type of entertainment," Tew said.

"We're far from satisfied that they then allowed that entertainment to take place in, effectively, a public space and we're far from satisfied that we had enough structures in place ourselves to stop this happening in advance of this occurring, so we've got work to do as well.'

Tew was adamant a formal, blanket caution was an appropriate response from NZR and sent a very clear message - not only to do the Chiefs but all the professional players in this country - about behavioural standards. Others, though, might wonder if the caution went far enough and if this episode didn't indicate that players remained a protected species who behaved as they pleased and were never told no.

That wasn't a view shared by Rennie.

"What it'll highlight is they're just normal Kiwis who make mistakes and unfortunately with our guys you're in the public arena all the time and anything you get wrong, you get exposed for it," said Rennie.

"It's a lesson in regard to that and if you have a celebration behind closed doors and no-one knows what goes on, then that's where it ends regardless of what happens. That's the cross you bear being a professional athlete."

Rennie said all the franchise wouldn't be defined by this incident and the good community work done by the players wouldn't be forgotten.

"In the end people will make their own minds up. I've spoken to a lot of people out there who've already moved on.

"We don't call it Mad Monday, but people saw it as a celebration that wasn't applicable. In the end there will be certain people we want respect from and there'll be others out there who, regardless of what we do or say, will look for an opportunity to put the boot in."

