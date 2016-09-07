Strippergate's toll on Chiefs boss

Chiefs CEO Andrew Flexman full of regret - but has yet to apologise to stripper

MAARTEN HOLL/ FAIRFAX NZ Andrew Flexman, Chiefs CEO, at New Zealand Rugby Union headquarters after the findings of an inquiry into the Chiefs stripper allegations were released on Wednesday.

Andrew Flexman has been left a broken man.

The Chiefs chief executive has taken an emotional beating over his handling of the team's now infamous Mad Monday celebrations, in which the players hired a stripper named Scarlette to perform at their end-of-season function at Okoroiore Hot Pools, near Matamata, on August 1.

Flexman was widely lambasted for questioning her integrity after allegations first emerged that players surrounded her, exposing themselves and chanting for her to perform indecencies.

MARK TAYLOR/ FAIRFAX NZ Flexman got a public roasting after questioning the stripper's integrity when allegations first emerged in early August.

He appeared in control during Wednesday's press conference, as the findings of an independent investigation into the events of August 1 were publicly released.

But once the cameras stopped rolling, Flexman was asked how the saga had affected those closest to him.

He paused as he fought back tears. "It's human nature that it's going to have an impact on you.

"It's had an impact on my family, it's had an impact on some of my friends but, at the end of the day, you rely on those people a lot through times of hardship and I've certainly done that."

Scarlette alleged players groped, licked and threw gravel at her during what has become one of the Chiefs' darkest days.

Flexman courted controversy when he claimed Scarlette's "standing in the community and culpability [was] not beyond reproach", prompting howls of condemnation from women's groups who labelled it as victim-blaming.

The Chiefs' once glittering family-friendly image was crumbling right before Flexman's eyes.

"I have accepted that I have made some comments that I regretted," he said on Wednesday. "There's no doubt about that. I've apologised for that. I do stand by that apology."

However, Flexman has revealed he has not made a personal apology to Scarlette.

He rejected suggestions that the decision to issue formal cautions to all the Chiefs players was a cop-out.

"I don't really accept that on the basis that the allegations have been investigated in a full and robust way.

"The findings are that the allegations are unsubstantiated. The guys have clearly made, collectively, some poor decisions and they have been held accountable in a formal way in the form of a caution.

"What's good about this situation now is that the players have really front-footed it. They've owned it. They realise that they've done wrong.

"I haven't yet had any personal conversations with players, but I know, in time, I will do that and that will be certainly be a healing process, but they're well-aware that they've brought a difficult time on the club."

Flexman has started preparing to front up to the Chiefs board, but would not be drawn on whether that review would include an assessment of his position as chief executive.

"I haven't had any of those sorts of discussions. In time, we'll sit down and review this whole situation as an entity which will involve me having some conversations with my board."

- Stuff