New Zealand Rugby CEO Steve Tew feels the heat over Chiefs stripper saga in radio interview

RNZ New Zealand Rugby is defending the robustness of its investigation into the Chief strippers' claims of abuse.

New Zealand Rugby boss Steve Tew says no settlement was made to the stripper involved in Chiefs' scandal and revealed four of the nine independent witnesses were female patrons at the bar.

Tew's comments came in a confrontational interview with Radio New Zealand's Susie Ferguson a day after it was announced a NZR investigation found allegations of sexual assault in the stripper scandal had not been substantiated.

The Chiefs' end-of-season celebrations at Okoroire hot pools, near Matamata, in early August made headlines after a stripper alleged she was touched roughly by some players.

MAARTEN HOLL Morning Report co-host Susie Ferguson gave Steve Tew a grilling over the Chiefs stripper investigation.

Speaking to Radio New Zealand on Thursday, Tew hit back at Ferguson's suggestions of a lack of transparency in his organisation's process.

Asked if there was any settlement involved with the stripper "Scarlette", Tew said: "No".

MAARTEN HOLL/FAIRFAX NZ Steve Tew announces the findings into the Cheifs stipper scandal, a reviuew process he continues to defend.

He also revealed the makeup of the nine independent witness at the bar, saying they were the team's bus driver along with four men and four women.

"They were in the bar where the players spent most of the day but they were invited into the outside area for the dance," Tew said.

He said the stripper had also been part of the review process, though had only agreed to be interviewed "late".

"Scarlette made herself available very late. We tried to talk to her right throughout the process. In fact we delayed the publishing of the findings because she made a late decision to talk to our people," Tew told Radio New Zealand.

"What she told us is what she told the New Zealand public live on television some weeks ago."

Ferguson fired back saying:

"We spoke to her as well and there were certainly elements of that we were unable to broadcast ... some of the detail of what happened."

Tew said Scarlette was paid to perform "a certain dance and the allegations that other things happened other than what she was paid for, we can not ascertain. It's as simple as that".

Tew reiterated the circumstances from his organisation's review: "The players definitely hired a dancer, she definitely came and performed her routine, she definitely got paid and she left - that's matter of fact.

"That's what we determined the players erred on. The other allegations, which were very serious, have not been followed up by police and we cannot sustain them."

Asked why an apology was owed to Scarlette if that was the case, Tew said: "What I think the players are concerned about now is that her life has had a fairly traumatic experience for whatever reason and they are sorry they hired her and so they have made that apology.

"I think the players are aware they made a very poor judgement in hiring a dancer at all and they have apologised for that to everybody, including her."

Asked how the apology would be made to the stripper, Tew said: "She has heard it (the apology) like everybody else. I have been speaking to the person that has been representing her. She has asked for her privacy to be respected."

He backed the review process despite criticism.

"Our general counsel is a very senior lawyer has spoken to nine independent witnesses who were in that room with no connections to the team whatsoever and their evidence is all consistent," Tew told Radio New Zealand.

"Therefore we have drawn some conclusions from that and taken the action we believe we can take in the circumstances.

"... If he had have found out that our players individually acted in a way that we could have taken further action, I can assure you we would have done so.

"We were not attempting to put this under a cloud. We have been incredibly transparent. We have published the recommendations, we have run a press conference and we have openly said our players made a mistake and they have let themselves, their fans, supporters and ourselves down very badly."

- Stuff