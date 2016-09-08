Apology offer as Chiefs announce review

Chiefs will review investigation, as former captain offers to say sorry to stripper

Former Waikato rugby captain and Junior All Black Paul Anderson says there needs to be a change in culture and an apology.

The Chiefs board has announced they'll review their handling of the stripper fracas and its fallout, as players and prominent Kiwis condemn how the investigation was handled.

"The Chiefs will be undertaking a full review with the NZR on the process shortly," said Chiefs chairman Dallas Fisher.

He would not be drawn on exact timelines for the review of the investigation.

MAARTEN HOLL/FAIRFAX NZ Chiefs CEO Andrew Flexman said the stripper's "standing in the community and culpability is not beyond reproach."

But Fisher said the board was standing by the findings of the investigation, despite calls for transparency, an independent investigation and a proper apology.

One former Waikato captain, Dr Paul Anderson, who captained the Mooloos against the Lions in 1977 and played in the Junior All Blacks, is appalled by the scandal and offering to apologise to the stripper involved in the team's Mad Monday celebrations in place of the Chiefs.

MAARTEN HOLL/Fairfax NZ NZ Rugby reveals the findings of its inquiry into the Chiefs stripper scandal.

Anderson said such behaviour would not have occurred during his rugby days, which he blamed on team management.

"We all had wild instincts when we were young. We got up to mischief. But we had a very strong senior manager who would pull us into line and make sure no boundaries were crossed.

"This is not the traditional Waikato behaviour."

RNZ New Zealand Rugby is defending the robustness of its investigation into the Chief strippers' claims of abuse.

He wants an independent inquiry - with women on the panel - and for the stripper involved to be apologised to.

"Someone has to stand up and speak, because this is important.



"I will go and apologise in person if she wants it. I will apologise with any other player, past and present, who is disappointed she hasn't been apologised to.



"I think it's a total failure of the executive that it hasn't been done yet."



It was obvious Scarlette was not treated as though she had equal rights in the process, Anderson said.

"Women need to be treated as though it's the 21st century, not the 20th or the 19th."

Angela Vidal Karen Nimmo, Sports Psychologist based in Wellington.

The lack of transparency and accountability in the NZRU review meant there was no guarantee that this would not happen again, he said.

"One was hoping there would be a better outcome. It was a great opportunity to address how men treated women, but it was missed."

The behaviour of the players reflected directly on the management, he said.

Murray Wilson/ Fairfax NZ. Labour MP Poto Williams said the NZRU "left the door open" for future misbehaviour by not taking a stronger stance against the Chiefs.

"I believe this is the second incident, which goes to suggest nothing was done the first time," Anderson said, referring to the allegation from a second stripper who said she had performed for the Chiefs and been similarly mistreated in 2015.

A WOMAN'S VOICE

Sports psychologist Karen Nimmo, who has worked with sportsmen like troubled cricketer Jesse Ryder, agreed with Anderson.

A culture change was needed in rugby and that meant giving women a voice.

"I totally think that setting the culture and leadership, doing the right thing, comes from the top."

She said the in-house review was disappointing.

"We learnt nothing from the investigation because it wasn't a transparent process," Nimmo said.

"There was an unnamed investigator, unnamed witnesses interviewed and unnamed players. That also pointed the finger at players that weren't at the event."

Nimmo expressed concern there was a possibility that no women had been involved in the process.

"If this issue was investigated by a man, what's that about, just one man? How is the woman's perspective actually heard and understood?

"This woman Scarlette, she was always going to end up in this position because who is going to believe one woman against a bunch of guys? And there was no one there to corroborate or support her story."

"There's no direct accountability at all. The only consequence is a stern letter sent to everybody."

RESPECT AND RESPONSIBILITY

Nimmo did believe that the NZRU was taking steps in the right direction with the new respect and responsibility unit.

Its purpose was to deal with consent, sexual assault and prevention of violence.

"They need to hire somebody really good and it needs to be a woman. Men cannot understand consent issues the way a woman can and it's time the rugby union got some gender balance and some women's voices into their hierarchy because this is not acceptable."

There is no women on either the Chiefs board or the NZRU's.

"This is an issue that concerns women and it's time this degrading behaviour in men's sport stopped."

NZR would not rank one gender over the other when hiring for that position, chief executive Steve Tew said.

"I can understand what Karen is saying and why she is saying that, but there are a lot of components to the role.

"It would be a human rights complaint right there if I disqualified either sex from the role."

There was not an anti-woman culture within the sport.

"I can't speak on behalf of everyone [about the NZR attitude towards women] all I know is that we are an organisation that promotes strong family values," Tew said over the phone.

Tew believed culture was created at the top of an organisation.

The investigations could not substantiate any illegal activity, but the stripper should not have been hired as entertainment, he said.

"I think Dave said that we can all accept some culpability and responsibility for what happened."

Tew isn't asking for any heads to be served to him on a platter.

Flexman had apologised profusely for the misguided anti-Scarlette comment he made, Tew said.

"We have a thing in New Zealand if someone makes a mistake that heads should roll.

"I don't want there to be any heads on the block," Tew said.

POLITICAL RESPONSE

On Thursday, Labour sexual violence spokeswoman Poto Williams said the NZRU "left the door open" for future misbehaviour by not taking a stronger stance against the Chiefs.

Green Party women's affairs spokeswoman Jan Logie said the results of the inquiry were "deeply disappointing".

"They've set up a process that you could describe as bogus and at the end of it said that this woman has misrepresented the situation, which is again putting her in a really terrible situation.

"Not only have they missed the opportunity to apologise to this woman who was treated badly ... but they've also gone public and kind of made it worse."

Minister for Women Louise Upston said she had no comment on the case, saying it is "entirely a matter" for the rugby organisation.

MAD MONDAY

In July, the Chiefs celebrated the end of their season at the Okoroire Hot Pools, near Matamata. The team hired a stripper as entertainment. The stripper, professionally named Scarlette, alleges she was sexually assaulted by the team during her appearance there.

The NZRU on Wednesday announced an investigation into the incident conducted by its in-house counsel found there was no misconduct, but sanctioned the entire team.

The investigation has been widely criticised as a whitewash and an example of an antiquated, anti-woman culture perpetuated from the very top.

Furthermore, the Chiefs' chief executive, Andrew Flexman faced a backlash after saying, when the news broke in July, the stripper's "standing in the community and culpability is not beyond reproach".

Scarlette has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

