Chiefs scandal: 'We have not got it right' - NZ Rugby CEO Steve Tew

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images "Despite all we are doing in this area, recent events show we have not got it right so we will talk with the commissioner on what more we could do," said Steve Tew.

Head of NZ Rugby (NZR) Steve Tew has admitted they "had not got it right" following the Chiefs stripper scandal.

This followed a call on Thursday by the Human Rights Commission urging NZR to sort out how it dealt with women in the wake of the event, saying there were problems surrounding how "integrity, mana, respect and basic personal rights" were dealt with by the organisation.

The commission penned an open letter, signed by numerous high profile New Zealand women, including Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner Jackie Blue, Sexual Violence Survivors Advocate Louise Nicholas and Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy.

Equal Opportunities Commissioner Dr Jackie Blue says she was horrified to hear about the case.

Tew said the rugby union would be speaking to the commission.

RADIO NEW ZEALAND As New Zealand Rugby admits it didn't handle the Chiefs stripper scandal well, we are finally able to broadcast more details of what the stripper said happened when she performed at their end of season party.

"Despite all we are doing in this area, recent events show we have not got it right so we will talk with the commissioner on what more we could do.

"By way of context, in recent years, New Zealand Rugby has ramped up programmes that provide education for players as they enter our environment.

"These include our induction programmes for professional players which deliver modules relating to risk awareness and their heightened responsibility as public figures, social media, healthy relationships and mental well-being. We are continuing to expand on this work, and are developing a respect and responsibility education programme focused further on healthy relationships and consent issues.

Mark Coote Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner, Dr Jackie Blue, is among the signees of the letter.

"Today, we began advertising for a Respect and Responsibility Manager to spearhead the project underlining our commitment to this important work. In addition, New Zealand Rugby is also leading work with six other sports codes on inclusion and diversity."

'LOVE RUGBY, RESPECT WOMEN'

The open letter, Love Rugby, Respect Women, was launched online at 5pm on Thursday and by 9.45pm it had attracted 2500 signatures.

Chris Skelton New Zealand race relations commissioner Dame Susan Devoy is one of the prominent signees of the open letter.

Blue said the commission had offered its help before, but NZ Rugby had not taken up the offers. She said now was the time for it to address its internal culture issues.

"The internal investigation into the incident involving Scarlette and members of the Chiefs rugby team has highlighted to all New Zealanders that NZ Rugby's judiciary process is not appropriate for dealing with issues of integrity, mana, respect and basic personal rights.

"NZ Rugby has previously refused to take up offers of support and expertise from external parties with these sorts of investigations. Until they do, these investigations will continue to produce the exact same results.

"The open letter is about letting NZ Rugby know that enough is enough and we want them to take us up on our offer to support them through this process. As much as New Zealanders love rugby – we need New Zealanders to respect women."

The commission's letter follows NZ Rugby's investigation into the Chiefs' stripper scandal, with no punishments beyond a formal caution handed out to players, after it found Scarlette's claims to be unsubstantiated.

"Rugby is like a religion in New Zealand, with players worshipped by young Kiwis throughout the country," the open letter states.

"NZ Rugby could not operate without thousands of women volunteers and players in clubs and towns across the country: we must address the culture that exists from the top down and set the right example, particularly for our young New Zealanders."

Rob Nichol, chief executive of the New Zealand Rugby Players' Association, said the players involved were really disappointed by the allegations when they came out.

"The allegations were really serious and embarrassed the players, and surprised the players, because it was ultimately their decision which led to an environment which the allegations subsequently came from," said Nichol.

"From a players perspective, we made it very clear early on that we would cooperate.

"The guys have received a formal caution and they've accepted that. They know they made a poor decision and they want to learn from it and help put things right."

The Sexual Abuse Prevention Network on Thursday joined the raised voices, saying it was disappointed NZR held only an in-house investigation of the alleged sexual assault.

We'll be using the donation from @MyFoodBagNZ to keep women safe because sadly a certain rugby team couldn't. Thanks @MyFoodBagNZ 👍🙌 — Women's Refuge NZ (@womensrefugenz) September 7, 2016 nz rugby is acting like a cartoon villain from a first year sociology paper: a caricature of a white, colonial, patriarchal institution — Morgan Godfery (@MorganGodfery) September 8, 2016

The investigation came at the same time as a similar complaint from a woman working an end of season function the previous year, and a Chiefs player had apologised for making homophobic slurs at the function where the sexual assault was alleged to have occurred.

"That all three of these incidents have been raised at once shows clearly that the Chiefs have a culture problem." Sexual Abuse Prevention Network general manager Fiona McNamara said.

It was inappropriate for the investigation to be carried out by the general legal counsel for NZR, she said.

Nor should Scarlette have been the final person interviewed, as it meant her full account could not inform questions put to the "independent' witnesses".

"The imbalanced power structures in this case imitate the larger, society-wide responses we see to sexual violence," she said.

Groups holding powerful positions close ranks, have access to powerful lawyers, public relations managers, and enjoy hero status.

"These privileges are not shared by Scarlette, or other victim-survivors of sexual violence."

The collective warning to all Chiefs players could act to diminish personal accountability for gendered violence, she said.

Further, the warning was around hiring a stripper for the event, rather than any abusive behaviour on the night.

"This takes the focus off promoting respectful treatment of women, and promotes the idea that people engaged in sex work are the source of the problem."

On Thursday night, the Taranaki side which normally has amber and black colours wore pink and black in support of Women's Refuge in their Mitre 10 national provincial rugby championship match against Southland.

- Stuff