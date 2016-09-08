Fix your culture, NZ Rugby

Human Rights Commission calls for NZ Rugby to address culture issues

Mark Coote Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner, Dr Jackie Blue, is among the signees of the letter.

The Human Rights Commission is urging NZ Rugby to sort out how it deals with women in the wake of the Chiefs' stripper scandal.

It says there are problems surrounding how "integrity, mana, respect and basic personal rights" are dealt with by NZ Rugby.

The organisation has penned an open letter, signed by numerous high profile New Zealand women, telling the organisation to sort the problems out.

The 26 signatories to the letter include Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner Jackie Blue, Sexual Violence Survivors Advocate Louise Nicholas and Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy.

The commission is inviting Kiwis to sign the Love Rugby, Respect Women letter.

The Human Rights Commission's Chief Commissioner is former New Zealand Rugby Union chief executive David Rutherford.

Dr Blue said the commission had offered its help before, but NZ Rugby had not taken its offers up. She said now was the time for it to address its internal culture issues.

"The internal investigation into the incident involving Scarlette and members of the Chiefs rugby team has highlighted to all New Zealanders that NZ Rugby's judiciary process is not appropriate for dealing with issues of integrity, mana, respect and basic personal rights.

"NZ Rugby has previously refused to take up offers of support and expertise from external parties with these sorts of investigations. Until they do, these investigations will continue to produce the exact same results.

"The open letter is about letting NZ Rugby know that enough is enough and we want them to take us up on our offer to support them through this process. As much as New Zealanders love rugby – we need New Zealanders to respect women."

The letter follows NZ Rugby's investigation into the Chiefs' stripper scandal, with no punishments beyond a formal caution handed out to players, after it found Scarlette's claims to be unsubstantiated.

"Rugby is like a religion in New Zealand, with players worshipped by young Kiwis throughout the country," the open letter states.

"NZ Rugby could not operate without thousands of women volunteers and players in clubs and towns across the country: we must address the culture that exists from the top down and set the right example, particularly for our young New Zealanders."

The letter landed as NZ Rugby advertises for a Respect and Responsibility project manager, a new position.

Among the aims of the high-paying job is to enhance healthy relationships within the rugby community.

The job advertisement said this would be done by:

Providing education, strategies and skills for players and their families to engage in respectful and healthy relationships

Raising awareness and educating young rugby players, their clubs, schools and families on domestic/dating violence, sexual assault, consent and bystander responsibility

Building supportive environments within rugby to positively shift attitudes and behaviour around these issues

The role would develop "education messages, resources and delivery strategies", run focus groups and the creation of a "respect and responsibility module" in NZR coaching courses.

The Sexual Abuse Prevention Network on Thursday joined the raised voices, saying it was disappointed NZR held only an in-house investigation of the alleged sexual assault.

The investigation came at the same time as a similar complaint from a woman working an end of season function the previous year, and a Chiefs player had apologised for making homophobic slurs at the function where the sexual assault was alleged to have occured.

"That all three of these incidents have been raised at once shows clearly that the Chiefs have a culture problem." Sexual Abuse Prevention Network general manager Fiona McNamara said.

It was inappropriate for the investigation to be carried out by the general legal counsel for NZR, she said.

Nor should Scarlette have been the final person interviewed, as it meant her full account could not inform questions put to the "independent' witnesses".

"The imbalanced power structures in this case imitate the larger, society-wide responses we see to sexual violence," she said.

Groups holding powerful positions close ranks, have access to powerful lawyers, public relations managers, and enjoy hero status.

"These privileges are not shared by Scarlette, or other victim-survivors of sexual violence."

The collective warning to all Chiefs players could act to diminish personal accountability for gendered violence, she said.

Further, the warning was around hiring a stripper for the event, rather than any abusive behaviour on the night.

"This takes the focus off promoting respectful treatment of women, and promotes the idea that people engaged in sex work are the source of the problem."

- Stuff