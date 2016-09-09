Rugby players' rep Rob Nichol says independent investigation calls are valid

MAARTEN HOLL/FAIRFAX NZ Rob Nichol says that the Chiefs investigation could have been done better, but backs the findings.

New Zealand Rugby Players Association boss Rob Nichol says calls for an independent investigation are valid following the Chiefs stripper scandal

New Zealand Rugby has been heavily criticised for the way in which it has dealt with the Chiefs' 'Mad Monday' celebration scandal, in which allegations of sexual assault against a stripper, Scarlette, were tabled.

An investigation into the event, led by NZR, was also criticised, with several high-profile people asking why the investigation wasn't independent.

Nichol said those concerns are valid, but is backing the work done in the investigation.

"Whilst we have a lot of respect for the general counsel who did do the investigation, that is a legitimate question and one that should be reflected upon and reviewed," Nichol said.

"People with more expertise than me have indicated that it should have been completed by someone independent, and that needs to be taken on board.

"When you consider that and how vulnerable [stripper] Scarlette would have felt in this investigation, having an external person with expertise in this area would have been beneficial.

"A lot of the angst we're seeing out there, and rightly so, seems to be about how you create an investigation process which is fair to the employees and fair and safe for the complainants. That's the area we need to look at closer. That's where we need guidance moving forward."

Nichol said that despite obvious issues with the investigation, he has faith in the findings that players did not commit any of the alleged acts.

He said the players are finding it hard in the aftermath of the investigation, having believed the investigation would absolve them of sexual assault claims.

As questions continue to be asked about the investigation, the findings are being lost, Nichol said.

That doesn't change the fact that an end-of-season gathering of that nature was wrong.

"In this instance, this group of young men have made a mistake by engaging a performance of this nature at their end-of-year function.

"Since the allegations came to light, they have fully acknowledged their mistake, co-operated fully and openly with the investigation, apologised to those affected, including Scarlette and Laura [a woman who claimed to be involved in a similar incident in 2015], and vowed to take action in future to help restore confidence in them as a team and a club.

"In the fullness of time, I have absolutely no doubt that they will fulfil that undertaking. They have learnt from this, and players across the country have learnt."

The scandal has thrust a bright light on the wider culture in New Zealand rugby. Nichol said it was time to acknowledge that there is an issue with the culture surrounding the game in New Zealand.

"We all need to step back and use the opportunity to ask if we have a problem in our game in relation to diversity, inclusiveness, gender equality and women, respect and responsibility, sideline behaviour, racism, etcetera.

"Given rugby is such a large part of society now, we do. We have to put our hands up and say we have a problem, and we have to improve.

"If there is one positive that can come out of this situation, it could acutely fast track the significant amount of work that must be done in this area."

Nichol said the likes of Louise Nicholas would be invited to pick apart the New Zealand rugby culture, and advise on how they can improve.

"The players want people to be proud of them, and a lot of the time they get it right. But being young people aged between 18 and 35, they make mistakes.

"When they make mistakes we have always wanted them to own it."

- Stuff