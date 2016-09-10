Chiefs scandal: Five things the Super Rugby team can do to try and restore their reputation

CHRISTEL YADRLEY/Stuff.co.nz New Zealand Rugby CEO, Steve Tew welcomes outside assistance after Chiefs debacle

The Chiefs reputation has taken a fair battering in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct towards at stripper at the team's end-of-season celebrations. New Zealand Rugby cleared the players of the claims after an internal investigation, but the Super Rugby franchise is left with plenty of work to do to restore their overall standing.



Stuff takes a look at five things the Chiefs could do to try to win back fans.

1 - Put an end to "Mad Monday" celebrations

Often involving large amounts of alcohol, these end-of season rituals have been the scene of numerous unsavoury incidents for professional sports teams in Australasia over the years. Stamping them out altogether would be a sure-fire way for teams and clubs to keep their athletes out of the headlines and away from embarrassment. There is an argument players must be allowed to cut loose and let the hair down, but has it reached a point where it just isn't worth the risk anymore?

MAARTEN HOLL/ FAIRFAX NZ Chiefs boss Andrew Flexman has rejected suggestions the decision to issue formal cautions to all the Chiefs players was a cop-out.

2 - Review the decision to reprimand everyone in the team and actually punish the offenders

While the Chiefs have admitted the players' decision to hire a stripper in the first place was a bad one, only a collective formal warning was handed down. Chief executive Andrew Flexman rejected the notion that was a cop-out, but it is clear not everyone agrees. If organising a stripper was the only mistake made, appropriately punishing those responsible for that could perhaps go some way towards bringing some fans back on side.

PHOTO: MAARTEN HOLL / FAIRFAX NZ Chiefs coach Dave Rennie, left, NZR boss Steve Tew and Chiefs CEO Andrew Flexman address the media with the findings of their internal investigation.

3 - Genuinely apologise to stripper Scarlette

The Chiefs statement issued to fans on Wednesday claimed the players had "apologised for the impact" the incident has had, while coach Dave Rennie said the players would apologise to Scarlette. On Thursday, though, former Waikato captain Paul Anderson offered to do that after claiming it had yet been done. Although the lack of personal apology may have something to do with the fact the allegations were unsubstantiated by the NZR investigation, saying sorry to Scarlette for simply putting her in this position surely couldn't hurt.

4 - Work with women's groups and become ambassadors

RNZ Checkpoint New Zealand Rugby CEO Steve Tew has acknowledged that the investigation into the Chiefs stripper allegations was flawed.

NZ Rugby has been in discussions with well-known anti-sexual violence advocate Louise Nicholas and boss Steve Tew has said they would be reaching out to the Human Rights Commission. Chiefs boss Andrew Flexman said on Friday they would support a new NZR "respect and responsibility" programme, but it was unclear if the Super Rugby franchise had reached out to any groups or people working in women's rights. Doing that would show just how serious they are about preventing potential future indiscretions.

5 - Front foot it and instigate a proper independent review which is transparent

The biggest criticism of the NZR investigation has been the fact it was undertaken by their own senior counsel. Both Tew and NZ Rugby Players Association boss Rob Nichol have acknowledged pleas for an independent perspective are understandable, but Tew stopped short of saying a new investigation was needed. If the Chiefs were to take the initiative on a completely independent review of the incident, even if it did produce the same findings, it would certainly do their public standing some good.

MARK TAYLOR/ FAIRFAX NZ Andrew Flexman has spent plenty of time talking to media during the past month.

