Hurricanes TV coming back

KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ Veteran Hurricanes wing Cory Jane remains a firm favourite with fans.

The Super Rugby franchise featured in a three-part television series on Sky earlier this year, which chronicled their pre-season build-up.

At the time the production appeared inappropriate for an outfit who'd been one of the competition's great under-achievers. If a team deserved to be promoted, it was someone other than them.

Simon Watts The Hurricanes are very proud of players such as halfback TJ Perenara.

But when the episodes were re-played ahead of this season's final - which the Hurricanes went on to win - it was hard not to see them in a different light. Now they're in negotiations to star in something similar next year.

​"We have spoken to Sky," Hurricanes chief executive Avan Lee said.

"Sky are very keen to do something else. It won't be a pre-season tour but yeah [it will be something]. It's good for the organisation but also good for the guys.

"The guys are coming to me saying what are we doing next year, which is good."

Lee said the Hurricanes weren't "perfect" as individuals or an organisation. They're not holding themselves up as different or special, but he's of the view that there's plenty to be gained by revealing a bit about the franchise.

"When you work in sport you get to see these guys every day and you build up a rapport and you think gee this guys are good value. Like Beauden Barrett and TJ [Perenara], they're great guys but do people actually see that? Not as much, they [just] see what they are as a rugby player."

It's all part of a strategy to sell the Hurricanes to the public. Support for the side had turned a little lukewarm, but successive appearances in the Super Rugby final have suddenly rekindled things.

"We had 3000 new members last year and we'd like to do another couple of thousand this year for 2017. It's really good, but there's a lot to do," said Lee.

"We've had two years of success on the field, which is so valuable, but we need to be more successful off the field as well and grow new audiences and appeal to new companies in terms of our sponsorships. Those are the realities or working in sport, you can't rest of your laurels."

