Super Rugby may lose teams

No changes to Super Rugby finals format but reduction of teams likely in future

Julian Savea cradles the Super Rugby trophy. Further changes could be coming to the competition in the coming years.

Sanzaar powerbrokers are considering reducing the number of Super Rugby teams in 2018, but look set to keep the competition's unpopular finals format.

Several options remain on the table and no firm decisions have been signed off after pivotal meetings in Sydney this week between the Sanzaar board, Super Rugby bosses and broadcasters.

But Fairfax Media has learned:

New Zealand's push for a more traditional top eight quarter finals format is likely to be knocked back. That would see the much-maligned system where the four conference winners are guaranteed home advantage retained.

No new teams are expected to be included for the 2018 season but following on from reports from out of Australia reduction is gathering momentum. Retaining the 18-team status quo remains an option but dropping teams from Australia and South Africa is also being strongly considered by those respective unions.

New Zealand's five franchises are secure, and any reduction would need at least two teams culled. It is understood a 17-side competition would not function, and the futures of Japan's Sunwolves and Argentina's Jaguares are thought to be safe.

The conference model, rather than a round robin format, will be retained regardless of the number of teams to ensure some form of consistency and allow for future expansion.

Unanimous agreement from all four partners is needed to make any changes and Sanzaar boss Andy Marinos indicated that would not be the case in regards to the finals format.

Widespread criticism was directed at this year's finals model after the Highlanders and Chiefs were relegated to fifth and sixth and forced to travel despite having more points and wins than the Brumbies and Stormers.

Many believe the integrity of the competition is already compromised by everyone not playing everyone, and the finals format only exasperates perceived inequalities.

"It's fair to say there's absolutely no appetite from a South African or Australian perspective to have any change to the finals series in the short term," Marinos said. "It was very much New Zealand who brought that agenda to the table. In terms of 2017, I wouldn't see any change happening.

"The best two teams [Hurricanes and Lions] ended up playing in the final - teams ranked one and two - and I believe the best team won. The 135th game of the season also determined the finals structure so suggestions that the finals format was broken were taken a bit too far."

Reducing the number of teams could be a complicated process clouded by political agendas in some quarters.

In Australia's case, they don't appear to have the depth to sustain five teams. Nine months into the new lucrative broadcast deal and Australia is understood to already be battling financially. There are issues around the Force, Rebels and Brumbies.

Dropping one team would allow a wage bill to be saved. The risk is spinoff on broadcast revenue.

In South Africa, the Cheetahs or Kings could be under threat.

Marinos was coy when pressed on reducing teams in 2018.

"We've looked at modelling down to 12, 14, 16 and 15. That's all part of the work that has to be done. If you're looking at reduction you've got to look at all different models. That was presented to everybody.

"And then you look at opportunities for future expansion. A fair bit of work is still to be put in yet."

Gaining universal vision from the four joint venture members may prove difficult with competing interests. If agreement can't be reached, the status quo may remain.

"It's not an easy process and there are very differing views in all of the markets but there is a collective will towards getting and optimal structure.

"The competition certainly isn't broken. We had an audience of over 50 million and some unbelievable games. I've emphasised to everybody that if Sanzaar is looking to expand they need to do so from a strong base so our short-term focus has to be on making sure our current teams are competing."

Plans to expand, possibly in 2021, will need a balancing of integrity with commercial imperatives; the need to drive revenue to retain players.

Final decisions on a 10-year plan won't be made until consultants Accenture present their review in November.

Finding a way to include the Pacific Islands at some point also continues to be canvassed.

"There's been a registered interest out of that market and New Zealand have been particularly keen on furthering discussion on that. They are an important part of the southern hemisphere and for years have delivered quality players.

"I don't think there's ever going to be a question mark around their high performance capability but what commercial model is going to be there to underpin it."

