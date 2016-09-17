New details in Chiefs scandal

Chiefs' contract worker 'touched' stripper as new details emerge from scandal - report

ANDY JACKSON/FAIRFAX NZ The Chiefs' stripper scandal continues to haunt the Super Rugby franchise.

New details have emerged from the Chiefs' 'Mad Monday' scandal, with the New Zealand Rugby (NZR) investigation discovering that it was a contract worker hired by the Super Rugby franchise who touched the stripper paid to dance for the side, according to a report.

The Chiefs' end-of-season celebrations at Okoroire hot pools, near Matamata, in early August made headlines after stripper "Scarlette" alleged she had been inappropriately touched and licked, had alcohol and gravel thrown on her and was intimidated during the function.

The players were cleared of any wrongdoing by a NZR inquiry, which interviewed four independent witnesses who were invited to the function by the Chiefs and found the allegations could not be substantiated.

Police received no formal complaint from Scarlette and launched no formal investigation.

NZME has obtained part of NZR's preliminary report, which revealed that it was a man associated with the team who touched the stripper, after the players paid an extra $100 for her to perform for him.

According to the report, the man said the stripper laughed and hugged players after her performance, and hugged and kissed him on the cheek.

However, it claims the stripper asked the players for an extra $50 payment because the man had licked her, before agreeing to receive the original agreed amount.

The report said independent witnesses were "adamant" they did not see any players throw gravel or alcohol at the stripper, expose themselves, lick or grope the stripper, or chant for her to perform sex acts on them.

NZME reported it also revealed Chiefs management initially prevented the players from using the team's clubhouse for the celebrations due to damage caused by the players last year. The players were later told they could use the facility for the first hour of the event.

The report, headed by lawyer Keith Binnie, said investigators had looked at CCTV footage from the bar, and that Scarlette's performance lasted 20-25 minutes with the Chiefs' bar tab coming to $450 for the three hours they were at the function.

A statement by NZR to NZME said the leaked document was an "early draft" provided in confidence to an independent witness who had been interviewed during the investigation in order to verify its accuracy.

Chief executive Steve Tew asked NZME for the document not to be published as the contents reflected "confidential discussions with the witnesses".

"The complainant also does not want the report in the public arena," he said.

Chiefs boss Andrew Flexman, meanwhile, said the 2015 incident which almost led to the players being banned from using the clubhouse had been addressed.

Flexman told NZME that it involved damage to a field and a couch and that the team paid the $2000 cost of the damage.

- Stuff