Jordie Barrett his own man

Kai Schwoerer/ Getty Images Jordie Barrett is leaving Canterbury to join brother Beauden at the Hurricanes.

Long may Jordie Barrett continue to be his own man.

There's no doubt that the 19-year-old new Hurricane's surname precedes him. Father Kevin was a Taranaki great and proud Hurricane and brother Beauden is just about the most exciting player in world rugby.

Don't overlook brothers Kane (Blues) and Scott (Crusaders) either, who've graduated to the Super Rugby ranks themselves. Jordie will forever be tied to them, but that doesn't mean his progress in the game will be dictated or defined by the family name.

Beauden Barrett has established himself as the Hurricanes' star turn.

The Chiefs and Crusaders both chased his Super signature but the fact he'll be a Hurricane in 2017 and 2018 is because he wanted to. Not because it was anyone's else's dream or because someone talked him into it.

"I always wanted to be a Hurricane," Barrett said matter-of-factly on Monday.

Currently a Canterbury team-mate of brother Scott, Barrett did at least talk things over with him.

"He said it was entirely up to me and do what's best for me. He was relaxed about the approach, which I liked," said Barrett.

A fullback for Canterbury, Barrett can also play at second five-eighth and there are a few fans and media types hopeful of seeing him line up there next to Beauden in the Hurricanes.

"He wasn't talking to me and he wasn't in my ear, the decision was purely in my own hands. Obviously he's going to be there and I want to play with him but the decision was purely up to me."

Just as it was where his folks were concerned.

"They're pleased [but] they still didn't have much of an influence on my decision. It was purely up to me, but they were happy to support me either way."

It might sound like a broken record, but it really is important for Barrett to blaze his own trail. It would be nice if he was a good Hurricane, but sentimentality doesn't come into selection.

And it remains to be seen if he and Beauden can actually strike up a combination at the Hurricanes.

"I've never been in the same environment as him and I've only watched him from afar, so I don't really know what to expect myself to be honest," Barrett said.

Nor does he know where he fits into the Hurricanes' plans.

"It may take a year or so before I see the field, could be longer. At the moment I just want to get physically up to standard and keep my skill level high and if I get an opportunity I'll be happy to take it."

Barrett was also a cricketer of some renown, playing for Central Districts at age-group and provincial A level as a quick bowler. In that regard he follows other young CD bowlers of recent vintage such as Israel Dagg and Joe Wheeler in opting to concentrate on rugby.

He noted what Taranaki and CD Cricket had done for him over the years but - as he said - Barrett just wanted to be a Hurricane.

