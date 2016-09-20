Hurricanes start 2017 in Tokyo

Super Rugby 2017 fixtures schedule announced with Lions tour splitting rounds

MONIQUE FORD/FAIRFAX NZ The Hurricanes will have the target on their backs in 2017 after claiming their maiden Super Rugby title this year.

Super Rugby 2017 will kick-off on a Thursday night in a unique midweek timeslot on February 23.

Sanzaar released the 2017 draw on Tuesday, with the season to get underway at AAMI Park in Melbourne, with the Rebels hosting the Blues.

Thursday night footy only features twice on the calendar though, with a round-two clash between the Force and Reds in Perth the only other, with the opening two rounds the only ones where all 18 teams are in action.

Koji Watanabe/ Getty Images Prince Chichibu Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, will host the Hurricanes in their first Super Rugby game of 2017.

The defending champion Hurricanes will play the Sunwolves in Tokyo, Japan, in their first match, the Chiefs will play the Highlanders at home, and the Crusaders host the Brumbies in Christchurch for their first game.

There are no changes to this year's format, with a 17-round regular season, with each team having two byes and playing 15 games, before the finals series, which culminates with the decider again on the first weekend of August. Some late rounds in June are split to accommodate the Lions tour.

The Lions' last tour, to Australia in 2013, had the Australian sides kicking the season off earlier than their counterparts, but this time Super Rugby fixtures have been scheduled around the various June tests and the other Lions fixtures.

It means there are two weekends where just the African conferences play, while there is one weekend featuring just the New Zealand and Australian sides, before the Hurricanes and Chiefs are the sole participants the weekend after.

After this year playing the teams in the Africa 2 conference - the Lions, Sharks, Jaguares and Kings - the New Zealand sides will instead play those in Africa 1 - the Stormers, Bulls, Cheetahs and Sunwolves - in 2017.

It means first-time trips to Japan for the Hurricanes, Blues and Crusaders, while it also means that 2016 finalists the Lions may be well placed to repeat their fine season, with no matches against the perennially strong Kiwi teams.

Koki Nagahama/ Getty Images Sunwolves fans cheer on their team at Prince Chichibu Memorial Ground in Tokyo, Japan.

Next year's pre-season will take on a new twist, with the inaugural Brisbane Global Tens tournament at Suncorp Stadium on February 11-12, featuring all 10 teams from New Zealand and Australia, along with South Africa's Bulls, France's Toulon, Japan's Panasonic Wild Knights, and the Samoan international team.

There is one weekend free after that tournament before the season kicks off.

The only New Zealand team to have already confirmed their home venues is the Crusaders, with all of their matches to be played at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.

NZ TEAMS' DRAWS (NZ times)

BLUES

Rd 1, Thurs 23 Feb, 9.45pm, v Rebels, Melbourne

Rd 2, Fri 3 Mar, 7.35pm, v Chiefs, away

Rd 3, Sat 11 Mar, 7.35pm, v Highlanders, home

​Rd 4, Fri 17 Mar, 7.35pm, v Crusaders, Christchurch

Rd 5, Sat 25 Mar, 7.35pm, v Bulls, home

Rd 6, Sat 1 Apr, 5.15pm, v Force, home

​Rd 7, Sat 8 Apr, 7.35pm, v Highlanders, away

Rd 8 (Easter), Sat 15 Apr, 7.35pm, v Hurricanes, home

Rd 9, Bye

Rd 10, Sun 30 Apr, 6.05pm v Brumbies, Canberra

Rd 11, Sat 6 May, 9.45pm, v Waratahs, Sydney

Rd 12, Fri 12 May, 7.35pm, v Cheetahs, home

Rd 13, Sat 20 May, 5am, v Stormers, Cape Town

Rd 14, Fri 26 May, 7.35pm, v Chiefs, home

Rd 15 (Aus & NZ only), Fri 2 Jun, 7.35pm, v Reds, home

Rd 16 (NZ only), Bye

Rd 17, Sat 15 Jul, 3.05pm, v Sunwolves, Tokyo

CHIEFS

Rd 1, Fri 24 Feb, 7.35pm, v Highlanders, away

Rd 2, Fri 3 Mar, 7.35pm, v Blues, home

​Rd 3, Fri 10 Mar, 7.35pm, v Hurricanes, home

Rd 4, Fri 17 Mar, 9.45pm, v Rebels, Melbourne

Rd 5, Bye

Rd 6, Sat 1 Apr, 7.35pm, v Bulls, home

Rd 7, Sun 9 Apr, 3.15am, v Stormers, Cape Town

Rd 8 (Easter), Sun 16 Apr, 1.05am, v Cheetahs, Bloemfontein

Rd 9, Sat 22 Apr, 11.55pm, v Force, Perth

Rd 10, Sat 29 Apr, 7.35pm, v Sunwolves, home

Rd 11, Sat 6 May, 7.35pm, v Reds, home

Rd 12, Bye

Rd 13, Fri 19 May, 7.35pm, v Crusaders, home

Rd 14, Fri 26 May, 7.35pm, v Blues, away

Rd 15 (Aus & NZ only), Fri 2 Jun, 5.05pm, v Waratahs, home

Rd 16 (NZ only), Fri 9 Jun, 7.35pm, v Hurricanes, away

Rd 17, Sat 15 Jul, 5.15pm, v Brumbies, home

CRUSADERS

Rd 1, Sat 25 Feb, 7.35pm, v Brumbies, Christchurch

Rd 2, Sat 4 Mar, 7.35pm, v Highlanders away

Rd 3, Sat 11 Mar, 9.45pm, v Reds, Brisbane

Rd 4, Fri 17 Mar, 7.35pm, v Blues, Christchurch

Rd 5, Fri 24 Mar, 7.35pm, v Force, Christchurch

Rd 6, Sun 2 Apr, 6.05pm, v Waratahs, Sydney

Rd 7, Bye

Rd 8 (Easter), Fri 14 Apr, 7.35pm, v Sunwolves, Christchurch

Rd 9, Sat 22 Apr, 7.35pm, v Stormers, Christchurch

Rd 10, Sun 30 Apr, 3.15am, v Cheetahs, Bloemfontein

Rd 11, Sun 7 May, 3.15am, v Bulls, Pretoria

Rd 12, Sat 13 May, 7.35pm, v Hurricanes, home

​Rd 13, Fri 19 May, 7.35pm, v Chiefs, away

Rd 14, Sat 27 May, 9.45pm, v Rebels, Melbourne

Rd 15 (Aus & NZ only), Sat 3 Jun, 2.35pm, v Highlanders, Christchurch

​Rd 16 (NZ only), Bye

Rd 17, Sat 15 Jul, 7.35pm, v Hurricanes, away

HIGHLANDERS

Rd 1, Fri 24 Feb, 7.35pm, v Chiefs, home

​Rd 2, Sat 4 Mar, 7.35pm, v Crusaders, home

Rd 3, Sat 11 Mar, 7.35pm, v Blues, away

​Rd 4, Sat 18 Mar, 7.35pm, v Hurricanes, away

Rd 5, Sat 25 Mar, 9.45pm, v Brumbies, Canberra

Rd 6, Fri 31 Mar, 7.35pm, v Rebels, home

Rd 7, Sat 8 Apr, 7.35pm, v Blues, home

Rd 8, (Easter), Bye

Rd 9, Sat 22 Apr, 5.15pm, v Sunwolves, home

Rd 10, Fri 28 Apr, 7.35pm, v Stormers, home

Rd 11, Sat 6 May, 5am, v Cheetahs, Bloemfontein

Rd 12, Sun 14 May, 1.05am, v Bulls, Pretoria

Rd 13, Sat 20 May, 9.45pm, v Force, Perth

Rd 14, Sat 27 May, 7.35pm, v Waratahs, home

Rd 15 (Aus & NZ only), Sat 3 Jun, 2.35pm, v Crusaders, Christchurch

​Rd 16 (NZ only), Bye

Rd 17, Fri 14 Jul, 7.35pm, v Reds, home

HURRICANES

Rd 1, Sat 25 Feb, 5.15pm, v Sunwolves, Tokyo

Rd 2, Sat 4 Mar, 5.15pm, v Rebels, home

​​Rd 3, Fri 10 Mar, 7.35pm, v Chiefs, away

Rd 4, Sat 18 Mar, 7.35pm, v Highlanders, home

Rd 5, Bye

Rd 6, Sat 1 Apr, 9.45pm, v Reds, Brisbane

Rd 7, Fri 7 Apr, 7.35pm, v Waratahs, home

Rd 8 (Easter), Sat 15 Apr, 7.35pm, v Blues, away

Rd 9, Fri 21 Apr, 7.35pm, v Brumbies, home

Rd 10, Bye

Rd 11, Fri 5 May, 7.35pm, v Stormers, home

Rd 12, Sat 13 May, 7.35pm, v Crusaders, away

Rd 13, Sat 20 May, 7.35pm, v Cheetahs, home

Rd 14, Sun 28 May, 1.05am, v Bulls, Pretoria

Rd 15 (Aus & NZ only), Sat 3 Jun, 11.55pm, v Force, Perth

Rd 16 (NZ only), Fri 9 Jun, 7.35pm, v Chiefs, home

Rd 17, Sat 15 Jul, 7.35pm, v Crusaders, home

PLAYOFFS

Quarterfinals, 21-22 Jul

Semifinals, 28-29 Jul

Final, 5 Aug

