Hurricanes start 2017 in Tokyo

Super Rugby 2017 fixtures schedule announced with Lions tour splitting rounds
Super Rugby 2017 will kick-off on a Thursday night in a unique midweek timeslot on February 23.
Sanzaar released the 2017 draw on Tuesday, with the season to get underway at AAMI Park in Melbourne, with the Rebels hosting the Blues.
Thursday night footy only features twice on the calendar though, with a round-two clash between the Force and Reds in Perth the only other, with the opening two rounds the only ones where all 18 teams are in action.
The defending champion Hurricanes will play the Sunwolves in Tokyo, Japan, in their first match, the Chiefs will play the Highlanders at home, and the Crusaders host the Brumbies in Christchurch for their first game.
READ MORE:
* No changes to finals format
* Dropped wing 'bites' twice
* Jake White, Boks' 'only option'
* ABs 'most dominant in history'
There are no changes to this year's format, with a 17-round regular season, with each team having two byes and playing 15 games, before the finals series, which culminates with the decider again on the first weekend of August. Some late rounds in June are split to accommodate the Lions tour.
The Lions' last tour, to Australia in 2013, had the Australian sides kicking the season off earlier than their counterparts, but this time Super Rugby fixtures have been scheduled around the various June tests and the other Lions fixtures.
It means there are two weekends where just the African conferences play, while there is one weekend featuring just the New Zealand and Australian sides, before the Hurricanes and Chiefs are the sole participants the weekend after.
After this year playing the teams in the Africa 2 conference - the Lions, Sharks, Jaguares and Kings - the New Zealand sides will instead play those in Africa 1 - the Stormers, Bulls, Cheetahs and Sunwolves - in 2017.
It means first-time trips to Japan for the Hurricanes, Blues and Crusaders, while it also means that 2016 finalists the Lions may be well placed to repeat their fine season, with no matches against the perennially strong Kiwi teams.
Next year's pre-season will take on a new twist, with the inaugural Brisbane Global Tens tournament at Suncorp Stadium on February 11-12, featuring all 10 teams from New Zealand and Australia, along with South Africa's Bulls, France's Toulon, Japan's Panasonic Wild Knights, and the Samoan international team.
There is one weekend free after that tournament before the season kicks off.
The only New Zealand team to have already confirmed their home venues is the Crusaders, with all of their matches to be played at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.
NZ TEAMS' DRAWS (NZ times)
BLUES
Rd 1, Thurs 23 Feb, 9.45pm, v Rebels, Melbourne
Rd 2, Fri 3 Mar, 7.35pm, v Chiefs, away
Rd 3, Sat 11 Mar, 7.35pm, v Highlanders, home
Rd 4, Fri 17 Mar, 7.35pm, v Crusaders, Christchurch
Rd 5, Sat 25 Mar, 7.35pm, v Bulls, home
Rd 6, Sat 1 Apr, 5.15pm, v Force, home
Rd 7, Sat 8 Apr, 7.35pm, v Highlanders, away
Rd 8 (Easter), Sat 15 Apr, 7.35pm, v Hurricanes, home
Rd 9, Bye
Rd 10, Sun 30 Apr, 6.05pm v Brumbies, Canberra
Rd 11, Sat 6 May, 9.45pm, v Waratahs, Sydney
Rd 12, Fri 12 May, 7.35pm, v Cheetahs, home
Rd 13, Sat 20 May, 5am, v Stormers, Cape Town
Rd 14, Fri 26 May, 7.35pm, v Chiefs, home
Rd 15 (Aus & NZ only), Fri 2 Jun, 7.35pm, v Reds, home
Rd 16 (NZ only), Bye
Rd 17, Sat 15 Jul, 3.05pm, v Sunwolves, Tokyo
CHIEFS
Rd 1, Fri 24 Feb, 7.35pm, v Highlanders, away
Rd 2, Fri 3 Mar, 7.35pm, v Blues, home
Rd 3, Fri 10 Mar, 7.35pm, v Hurricanes, home
Rd 4, Fri 17 Mar, 9.45pm, v Rebels, Melbourne
Rd 5, Bye
Rd 6, Sat 1 Apr, 7.35pm, v Bulls, home
Rd 7, Sun 9 Apr, 3.15am, v Stormers, Cape Town
Rd 8 (Easter), Sun 16 Apr, 1.05am, v Cheetahs, Bloemfontein
Rd 9, Sat 22 Apr, 11.55pm, v Force, Perth
Rd 10, Sat 29 Apr, 7.35pm, v Sunwolves, home
Rd 11, Sat 6 May, 7.35pm, v Reds, home
Rd 12, Bye
Rd 13, Fri 19 May, 7.35pm, v Crusaders, home
Rd 14, Fri 26 May, 7.35pm, v Blues, away
Rd 15 (Aus & NZ only), Fri 2 Jun, 5.05pm, v Waratahs, home
Rd 16 (NZ only), Fri 9 Jun, 7.35pm, v Hurricanes, away
Rd 17, Sat 15 Jul, 5.15pm, v Brumbies, home
CRUSADERS
Rd 1, Sat 25 Feb, 7.35pm, v Brumbies, Christchurch
Rd 2, Sat 4 Mar, 7.35pm, v Highlanders away
Rd 3, Sat 11 Mar, 9.45pm, v Reds, Brisbane
Rd 4, Fri 17 Mar, 7.35pm, v Blues, Christchurch
Rd 5, Fri 24 Mar, 7.35pm, v Force, Christchurch
Rd 6, Sun 2 Apr, 6.05pm, v Waratahs, Sydney
Rd 7, Bye
Rd 8 (Easter), Fri 14 Apr, 7.35pm, v Sunwolves, Christchurch
Rd 9, Sat 22 Apr, 7.35pm, v Stormers, Christchurch
Rd 10, Sun 30 Apr, 3.15am, v Cheetahs, Bloemfontein
Rd 11, Sun 7 May, 3.15am, v Bulls, Pretoria
Rd 12, Sat 13 May, 7.35pm, v Hurricanes, home
Rd 13, Fri 19 May, 7.35pm, v Chiefs, away
Rd 14, Sat 27 May, 9.45pm, v Rebels, Melbourne
Rd 15 (Aus & NZ only), Sat 3 Jun, 2.35pm, v Highlanders, Christchurch
Rd 16 (NZ only), Bye
Rd 17, Sat 15 Jul, 7.35pm, v Hurricanes, away
HIGHLANDERS
Rd 1, Fri 24 Feb, 7.35pm, v Chiefs, home
Rd 2, Sat 4 Mar, 7.35pm, v Crusaders, home
Rd 3, Sat 11 Mar, 7.35pm, v Blues, away
Rd 4, Sat 18 Mar, 7.35pm, v Hurricanes, away
Rd 5, Sat 25 Mar, 9.45pm, v Brumbies, Canberra
Rd 6, Fri 31 Mar, 7.35pm, v Rebels, home
Rd 7, Sat 8 Apr, 7.35pm, v Blues, home
Rd 8, (Easter), Bye
Rd 9, Sat 22 Apr, 5.15pm, v Sunwolves, home
Rd 10, Fri 28 Apr, 7.35pm, v Stormers, home
Rd 11, Sat 6 May, 5am, v Cheetahs, Bloemfontein
Rd 12, Sun 14 May, 1.05am, v Bulls, Pretoria
Rd 13, Sat 20 May, 9.45pm, v Force, Perth
Rd 14, Sat 27 May, 7.35pm, v Waratahs, home
Rd 15 (Aus & NZ only), Sat 3 Jun, 2.35pm, v Crusaders, Christchurch
Rd 16 (NZ only), Bye
Rd 17, Fri 14 Jul, 7.35pm, v Reds, home
HURRICANES
Rd 1, Sat 25 Feb, 5.15pm, v Sunwolves, Tokyo
Rd 2, Sat 4 Mar, 5.15pm, v Rebels, home
Rd 3, Fri 10 Mar, 7.35pm, v Chiefs, away
Rd 4, Sat 18 Mar, 7.35pm, v Highlanders, home
Rd 5, Bye
Rd 6, Sat 1 Apr, 9.45pm, v Reds, Brisbane
Rd 7, Fri 7 Apr, 7.35pm, v Waratahs, home
Rd 8 (Easter), Sat 15 Apr, 7.35pm, v Blues, away
Rd 9, Fri 21 Apr, 7.35pm, v Brumbies, home
Rd 10, Bye
Rd 11, Fri 5 May, 7.35pm, v Stormers, home
Rd 12, Sat 13 May, 7.35pm, v Crusaders, away
Rd 13, Sat 20 May, 7.35pm, v Cheetahs, home
Rd 14, Sun 28 May, 1.05am, v Bulls, Pretoria
Rd 15 (Aus & NZ only), Sat 3 Jun, 11.55pm, v Force, Perth
Rd 16 (NZ only), Fri 9 Jun, 7.35pm, v Chiefs, home
Rd 17, Sat 15 Jul, 7.35pm, v Crusaders, home
PLAYOFFS
Quarterfinals, 21-22 Jul
Semifinals, 28-29 Jul
Final, 5 Aug
- Stuff
Comments