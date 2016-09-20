ABs Cron inspries new Crusaders assistant

New Crusaders assistant coach Jason Ryan says "building the trust" is paramount

PHOTOSPORT Jason Ryan scrutinises the Canterbury front rows as they warm-up before the match against Hawke's Bay in Christchurch on September 12. Ryan has been appointed as a Crusaders' assistant coach until 2019.

Before he was a fulltime coach, Jason Ryan earned his bread in the real world.

He paid his rugby dues as an amateur, playing 180 games for the Sydenham club on grounds around Christchurch where he and his fellow front rowers' gathered for post-match chats over cool beers as the backs rushed into the showers to drain the hot water cylinders and wipe off the grime.

Ryan, the latest and final addition to Scott Robertson's coaching staff at the Crusaders, played some rep footy for Buller and West Coast but never got close to being offered the trappings that get flung at All Blacks or Super Rugby reps.

Big salaries, first-class airline tickets and upmarket hotels never featured during a club career that ended nine years ago.

Things got series in 2013. Ryan, now 41, was working for a company that imported mining and drilling gear when Robertson asked if he wanted to work on a four-month contract as a forwards assistant coach with Canterbury.

Ryan was as keen as hell. The problem was he couldn't get any more time off work, his employer having already leaned over backwards to allow him to go on various coaching gigs.

So he took the plunge, and resigned. When the married father of two was confirmed as the Crusaders' new forwards assistant coach last week, he was rewarded for having the courage to back himself.

The new job involves working as a scrum and lineout analyst, among other things, although he is wary about letting that distract him from helping Canterbury defend their NPC title.

There can be no accusations of Ryan being fast-tracked into the Crusaders job. He has been involved with Canterbury for five seasons, worked with the New Zealand under-20 team for three, and helped in the resource coaching and academy side of the industry.

About nine years ago he attended a Front Row Factory coaching course at the Burnside club; he left a convert, one who was keen to help preach the good word about the set-piece. The more he thought about it, the more he wondered if there was something more to it all and decided to give All Blacks forwards' coach Mike Cron a bell.

"That course made me bite into it and gave me a passion," Ryan said. "I just thought 'I want to be a scrum coach' after that course and I went and spent about three hours with Mike Cron.

"Cronno has been massive for me over the last nine years. He has also got into lineouts, too, so I have had a lot of discussions with him about that."

Super Rugby coaches who haven't played at the top level aren't common. Former Crusaders coach Todd Blackadder, an ex-All Blacks captain, was assisted by former All Blacks Dave Hewett and Tabai Matson.

Only backs assistant Brad Mooar, who like Ryan never played for a first-division provincial side, has remained from that coaching staff.

Ryan doesn't believe not being an All Black, or a Super Rugby player, will be an issue when dealing with so many high-profile internationals at the Crusaders: "It's a good point," he repies when the question is put to him.

"I had that same conversation with Brad Mooar. We haven't worn the jersey but that probably gives you the ability to challenge in a different way, to see things through a different lens."

Cron never played at the top level, but is widely recognised as one of the best coaches in the world; his willingness to be innovative, creative and strive for excellence have impressed Ryan.

"One of the other key things is the relationship he has with people; you build up the trust. And if they trust you they will play for you. That is one thing I said in my interview."





- Stuff