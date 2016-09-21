Goodhue sticks with Crusaders

Canterbury midfield back Jack Goodhue re-signs with Crusaders to 2019

Jack Goodhue has re-signed with the Crusaders until 2019 with a long-awaited Super Rugby debut beckoning next year after injury delayed that ambition in 2016.

The former New Zealand under-20s representative was named in the Crusaders squad for the first time this year but a serious knee injury suffered in the early rounds of last year's national provincial championship meant he was unable to recover in time to press for selection in the latter stages of Todd Blackadder's final campaign.

New Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson, who mentored Goodhue at the under-20s, said the rookie's response to adversity over the last two seasons underscored his determination to succeed at the highest level.

"Jack is a remarkable young man, with maturity beyond his years both on and off the field," said Robertson, who has picked Goodhue at centre in each of Canterbury's five Mitre 10 Cup games this season.

"He's had a rough run with injuries [concussion caused a premature end to his 2014 provincial season] but we've seen just how good this guy is and I firmly believe he is one of our most exciting rising stars."

The 21-year-old, who has also played sevens for New Zealand, was on track to debut for the Crusaders this year but those plans were revised in the second round of last year's provincial season in August when he suffered the knee injury against Counties-Manukau.

He was pleased the Crusaders had kept faith in him after two years frustrated by injury.

"I love the environment down here and I know that I can learn so much. Hopefully I can head into the 2017 season without any injuries this time, and repay the coaches for the faith they've shown in me by making a useful contribution to the team," he said.

With Robbie Fruean and Kieron Fonotia offshore, Goodhue will be vying for a starting for a midfield alongside Ryan Crotty with David Havili and Sean Wainui.

