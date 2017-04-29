Highlanders coach Tony Brown backs injured Lima Sopoaga to make ABs

GETTY IMAGES Lima Sopoaga looks on before the Highlanders' game against the Stormers on Friday.

If Highlanders coach Tony Brown was calling the shots, Lima Sopoaga's name would feature when the All Blacks are named for the British and Irish Lions' tour of New Zealand.

Brown doesn't believe the injured Highlander is at risk of missing out on a spot in Steve Hansen's squad, despite a notable lack of game time during this year's Super Rugby competition.

The 26-year-old first-five eighth hasn't played since pinging his hamstring against the Blues in round three, leaving him sidelined the past seven weeks.

ROB JEFFERIES/GETTY Lima Sopoaga looks on during last year's test match against Wales in Dunedin.

But Sopoaga was one of 27 Highlanders to board a plane bound for South Africa on Saturday morning, and Brown expects him to return to action against the Bulls in Pretoria in a fortnight.

READ MORE

* Highlanders blitz Stormers

* Departing Highlander to reach milestone

* Highlanders bracing for backlash

* Tug of war for Aussie prop

* Crusaders eye Cheetahs' starts

All going to plan, he will play in four games before the much anticipated Lions series in June-July. Plenty of time, if you ask Brown.

ROB JEFFERIES/GETTY IMAGES Highlanders coach Tony Brown believes Lima Sopoaga should make the All Blacks' squad for the series against the British and Irish Lions.

"The important thing for Lima is he doesn't come back too early and rush his injury," Brown said. "He only needs two or three weeks of quality rugby and they [selectors] will definitely get him back in there.

"Lima is a quality rugby player and the All Blacks have always been pretty loyal to the guys that have been in the team and done the job for them before, and Lima has definitely done that."

Sopoaga has played six tests for the All Blacks since a classy debut against South Africa in Johannesburg two years ago, but has mostly had to watch from the sideline as Beauden Barrett and Aaron Cruden were preferred.

BRENDON THORNE/GETTY IMAGES Lima Sopoaga hasn't played for the Highlanders since a 16-12 win against the Blues in round three.

Barring an injury to Barrett, he's sure to start at 10 against the Lions, while Sopoaga hasn't yet been able to put a case together to argue he should provide cover off the bench ahead of France-bound Cruden.

Some might think Sopoaga will struggle to make the squad altogether - perhaps in favour of Damian McKenzie or, at a stretch, Richie Mo'unga - but not Brown.

"He's definitely not the fourth-best 10 in New Zealand, that's for sure," Brown said.

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT Lima Sopoaga has played six tests for the All Blacks since 2015.

In Sopoaga's absence, the Highlanders have won six of seven games, including Friday night's impressive 57-14 pummelling of the Stormers in Dunedin.

Young Fletcher Smith initially replaced Sopoaga, but it's been the ever-reliable Marty Banks running the show with the No 10 jersey on his back the past four games.

Banks has been integral in the Highlanders' five-match winning streak, which has turned around their season after a wobbly 1-3 start.

While there's plenty of buzz around the Crusaders, Hurricanes and Chiefs, the Highlanders have happily been going about their work under the radar.

Their injury struggles have been well documented this season, but there is good news ahead of their three-game away trip, which wraps up against the Force in Perth in three weeks.

In addition to Sopoaga returning on South African soil, co-captain and hooker Ash Dixon (back) is expected to make his first appearance of the season against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein next weekend.

Utility Richard Buckman (achilles) should also be available for the game, as should loose forwards Luke Whitelock and Elliot Dixon, who missed Friday's game with concussion and a knee infection respectively.

Loose forwards James Lentjes (elbow), Shane Christie (illness) and Dan Pryor (knee) are still out, but Brown confirmed Pryor was on track to play club rugby in three weeks, with an eye on playing against the Waratahs in Dunedin on May 27.

Brown said the gradual return of injured players, and players stepping up in their absence, would ensure selection headaches down the track.

That includes in the midfield, where Rob Thompson - playing in his first game since his dad died last month - produced a fine performance against the Stormers in place of Buckman.

"He had a great game," Brown said. "After a performance like that, it would be hard to drop him.

"We're going to be under the pump as a selection team. We'll have to wait and see what happens."

Meanwhile, fullback Ben Smith, who played the majority of Friday night's game with a strapped left-ankle, was expected to travel to South Africa.

- Stuff