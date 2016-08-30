Kyrgios: Win US Open, retire

Aussie tennis player Nick Kyrgois says US Open win would trigger retirement

GETTY IMAGES Nick Kyrgios' best result in singles at the US Open is the third round in 2014.

Ever-controversial Australian player Nick Kyrgios has tweeted he'll leave tennis if he wins this year's US Open.

On the eve of his opening-round match against Great Britain's Aljaz Bedene, Kyrgios, the 14th seed, opened up his social media account to a public Q and A.

The 21-year-old, who has previously flagged his desire to leave the sport before he turns 27, then said he'll walk away should he win the tournament.

@skiforhim if I won the US open now u would never see me again — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) August 30, 2016

"If I won the US open now u (sic) would never see me again," he replied to a fan.

Another user's question drew a presumably tongue-in-cheek response.

When asked who he would pay money to watch play, Kyrgios tweeted "Monfils, me" making reference to world No.12 Gael Monfils.

Kyrgios's previous best result at Flushing Meadows is the third round in 2014.

He's placed in the same half of the draw as previous champion Andy Murray and will meet Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka in the fourth round, should the pair win through.

