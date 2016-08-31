Tomic's foul-mouthed spray

Potty-mouthed Bernard Tomic gives fan a spray at US Open

ANTHONY GRUPPUSO/USA TODAY SPORTS Bernard Tomic has given a heckler a dose of his own medicine at the US Open.

Bernard Tomic has delivered a foul-mouthed spray to a heckler during his first-round match at the US Open in New York.

French umpire Cedric Mourier advised Tomic to go through the official channels rather than take matters into his own hands after the Australian told the fan to "suck my balls" during his 6-4 6-3 4-6 7-6 (7-0) loss to Damir Dzumhur on Tuesday (Wednesday NZ time).

"I will put my balls in your mouth" and "I will give you some money to make you feel good," Tomic said for all to hear on the Old Grandstand court at Flushing Meadows.

"He was saying some s**t," Tomic added to Mourier when the umpire questioned why he'd lashed out.

"It's better you go through me than try to solve it by yourself," Mourier said.

The incident occurred early in the third set with Dzumhur serving with a two-sets-to-love lead.

Tomic regained his cool to win the third set to stay in the match, before losing the fourth-set tiebreak, but could have some further explaining to do.

His Davis Cup teammate Nick Kyrgios was fined and placed on a six-month suspended ban for his infamous "Kokkinakis banged your girlfriend, by the way" sledge, which was directed at Swiss star Stan Wawrinka at last year's Toronto Masters.

Tomic's drama-charged defeat also scuppered hopes of a first-time showdown with Kyrgios in the third round this week.

