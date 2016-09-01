Fan jumps fence at US Open

US Open 2016: Spectator arrested for jumping over a wall onto the court

A spectator was arrested by police after he jumped over a wall surrounding a US Open court at the end of a match.

US Tennis Association spokesman Chris Widmaier said the man got onto Court 13 after Kateryna Bondarenko's 5-7, 7-6 (5), 7-5 victory over Zheng Saisai, the last match at that court Wednesday night.

Two tournament security guards moved the man away from Bondarenko, and he then was handcuffed and arrested by police, according to Widmaier, who added that neither player was harmed.

He said the spectator was charged with interference in a sporting event and was issued a 10-year no trespassing order by the USTA.

Widmaier called it "always very disappointing when some knucklehead behaves in this way''.

 - AP

