Kiwi Marcus Daniell through to US Open doubles third round with straight sets win

IAIN MCGREGOR/FAIRFAX NZ Marcus Daniell and American playing partner Brian Baker are through the third round at the US Open in New York.

Kiwi Marcus Daniell has advanced to the third round of the US Open men's doubles draw after a straight sets win with American playing partner Brian Baker.

Daniell and Baker needed an hour and 14 minutes to secure their 6-2 7-6 (5) victory over Indian Rohan Bopanna and Frederick Nielsen of Denmark at Flushing Meadows in New York on Friday (Saturday NZ time).

The New Zealand-US duo are set to face the winner of the match pitting fourth seeds Jamie Murray of Britain and Brazilian Bruno Soares against Polish player Marcin Matkowski and Jurgen Melzer of Austria for a place in the quarterfinals.

While the second set proved much closer, Daniell and Baker backed up their straight sets win in round one with a largely tidy performance.

READ MORE:

* Resurgent Wozniacki into last 16

* Andy Murray moves on under roof

* Serena matches slam wins record

The pair served well, making 67 per cent of first serves and winning 68 per cent on second serve, while they also made just two unforced errors and won three of the six break points they earned.

There was not such good second round news for Daniell's countryman Artem Sitak, who won his first round match with Dutch player Robin Haase before losing 6-3 6-4 to French top seeds Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.

The other Kiwi in the men's doubles, Michael Venus and Croatian partner Mate Pavic are yet to play their second round match against fifth seeds Jean-Julien Rogier of the Netherlands and Romanian Horia Tecau.

- Stuff