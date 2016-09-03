Well rested Djokovic gets another slide at US Open

ALEX GOODLETT/GETTY IMAGES Novak Djokovic (left) consoles Mikhail Youzhny after he retired injured during their third round men's singles match at the 2016 US Open.

Top seed Novak Djokovic cannot seem able to get a match in at the US Open, as the world number one was given another rapid advance when Russian Mikhail Youzhny retired due to a leg injury when trailing 4-2 on Friday (Saturday, NZ time).

Youzhny was treated during the changeover at 4-1 in the third-round match at Arthur Ashe Stadium and had his left thigh taped. He won the next game on his serve but could not continue, giving Djokovic a pass into the round of 16.

The Serb, winner of this year's Australian Open and French Open to complete a career grand slam, came into the match off a three-day break due to a walkover into the third round when Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic withdrew.

"It's difficult to pick the words now. I don't think I ever had this kind of situation in my career, where I had a second-round walkover and the third round 30 minutes only," Djokovic said on court before heading off to practice.

"I'll try to get the positives out of these six games. Obviously I did start very well with a good intensity and I'll try to carry that into the next match."

Defending champion Djokovic will next face either 20th-seeded American John Isner or 84th-ranked Briton Kyle Edmund with a berth in the quarter-finals at stake.

Djokovic, who has been bothered in recent months by a nagging wrist injury, won his opening match at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday (NZ time), 6-3 5-7 6-2 6-1 over 247th-ranked Jerzy Janowicz of Poland.

In other men's singles matches, American Jack Sock knocked former champion Marin Cilic out in a power-packed 6-4 6-3 6-3 third-round victory.

Sock didn't face a single break point on serve while converting four of six break opportunities against the seventh-seeded Cilic.

His opponent in the last 16 will be ninth-seeded Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, a straight sets winner against South African 23rd seed Kevin Anderson.

