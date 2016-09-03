Who to watch at the US Open: Young tennis stars, world champions and more

ALEX GOODLETT/GETTY IMAGES John Isner of the United States serves to to Kyle Edmund of Great Britain as the sun sets on another day of the US Open.

There's a lot of amazing athletes taking part in this year's US Open - even New Zealand is represented in the globe-spanning pool of talent.

With so many top athletes, it's hard to know which ones to watch.

Here's a guide to some of the players to keep an eye on, as the tournament continues.

Iain McGregor Marcus Daniell is doing New Zealand proud at the US Open.

NZ'S OWN MARCUS DANIELL:

Kiwi Marcus Daniell is playing in the men's doubles with American Brian Baker.

Fresh off a victory over Indian Rohan Bopanna and Frederick Nielsen of Denmark at Flushing Meadows in New York, the Kiwi's next target is the winning team of the match pitting fourth seeds Jamie Murray of Britain and Brazilian Bruno Soares against Polish player Marcin Matkowski and Jurgen Melzer of Austria.



In that match, Daniell will be playing for a place in the quarterfinals.



That means the Kiwi is definitely a player to watch - could he go all the way at the US Open?

ANDY LYONS/GETTY IMAGES Jared Donaldson of the United States may be young, but he's extremely talented.

JARED DONALDSON:

At 19, Jared Donaldson is the youngest American man in the US Open's third round since 2007. Heading into his Saturday (Sunday NZ time) third-round match on Court 17 against 21st-seeded Ivo Karlovic of Croatia, Donaldson already has enjoyed the best week of his nascent career.

Not only did he collect the first two Grand Slam victories, but they came against a couple of established players, 12th-seeded David Goffin of Belgium in the first round and Viktor Troicki of Serbia in the second. Karlovic will present a challenge when it comes to returning serves: The 6-foot-11 Croatian, who beat American Donald Young in the second round, set a US Open record with 61 aces in his first-round match.

TOBY MELVILLE The Williams sisters wave to the crowds.

WILLIAMS SISTERS:

Once again, both Williams sisters will be in action on the same day - and in the same arena, Arthur Ashe Stadium.

No 1 seed Serena Williams goes first, facing 47th-ranked Johanna Larsson of Sweden in the afternoon.



No 6 Venus Williams plays at night against No 26 Laura Siegemund of Germany.



While Serena is bidding for a record 23rd Grand Slam singles title, and Venus owns seven, neither Larsson nor Siegemund ever has been as far as the fourth round at any major.

GEOFF BURKE Nick Kyrgios of Australia plays at the US Open.

NICK KYRGIOS:

In the final match under the lights in Ashe, 14th-seeded Nick Kyrgios gets his chance on center stage, facing 63rd-ranked Illya Marchenko of Ukraine.

Kyrgios is among the most talented - and moody - men on the tennis tour, as likely to hit a 'tweener as fantastic as Rafael Nadal's as he is to throw a racket or appear to give up mid-match.

MIKE HEWITT/GETTY IMAGES Andy Murray is always a player to watch.

ANDY MURRAY:

As 2012 US Open champion Andy Murray tries to become the fourth man in the Open era, which dates to 1968, to participate in all four Grand Slam finals in one season, he takes on Italy's Paolo Lorenzi, who is ranked 40th and will be playing in a third-round match at a major for the first time.

- Stuff and AP