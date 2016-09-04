Serena sets new Slam mark

Serena Williams sets Grand Slam record with US Open third round win

GETTY IMAGES Serena Williams hammers a forehand in her win over Johanna Larsson at the US Open in New York.

Another win, another milestone for Serena Williams who rolled into the US Open last 16 on Sunday morning (NZ time) by crushing Sweden's Johanna Larsson 6-2 6-1.

That was Grand Slam victory number 307 for Williams - the most by a woman in the Open era.

As in the majority of her victories at the majors, Williams operated with ruthless efficiency but displayed little fire as she coolly dispatched the 47th-ranked Swede in exactly one hour.

USA TODAY SPORTS Dominic Thiem serves on his way to a a win over Pablo Carreno Busta.

The victory moved the 34-year-old American past Martina Navratilova and level with Roger Federer for most Grand Slam victories by a man or woman.

Williams will go for number 308 and a step closer to what would be a record seventh US Open title when she meets Kazakhstan's Yaroslava Shvedova, a 6-2 7-5 winner over China's Zhang Shuai, in round four.

Fifth-seeded Simona Halep smashed her racket in frustration en route to a 6-1, 2-6, 6-4, third-round victory over 34th-ranked Timea Babos.

​Halep, a finalist at Flushing Meadows a year ago, rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the deciding set and appeared to struggle with the power of the big-serving Hungarian, who blasted five aces and 25 total winners.

Halep threw down, and apparently cracked, her racket after losing a point late in the final set. It all ended just a few points later when Babos double-faulted on match point.

After the match, Halep said she wasn't able to move well because of a back problem. She acknowledged she didn't play her best, saying "I don't know how I came back."

Halep, whose best Grand Slam result was a run to the French Open final in 2014, next takes on 11th-seeded Carla Suarez Navarro for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Suarez Navarro, seeded 11th, defeated 20th seed Elena Vesnina 6-4, 6-3.

It marked the third time the Spaniard has reached the fourth round or better at Flushing Meadows. Her best result was a quarterfinal run in 2013, losing to eventual champion Serena Williams.

​In the men's draw, eighth-seeded Dominic Thiem overcame a shaky start to secure a spot in the fourth round.

Thiem blasted 47 winners, 20 in the last set, on his way to a 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 victory over 39th-ranked Pablo Carreno Busta. The Spaniard is now winless against top-10 players in 11 tries.

Thiem, a 23-year-old Austrian, is considered one of the game's top young players. He's had four tour wins and a run to the French Open semifinals this year.

He previously reached the fourth round at the US Open in 2014.

