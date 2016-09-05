Pakistan v NZ tennis row

Kiwi tennis chief says Pakistani player's claim is wrong after Davis Cup snub

Mark Nolan Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi of Pakistan celebrates a point during a doubles match in Australia. He has pulled out of a Davis Cup tie in New Zealand.

Tennis New Zealand have returned serve on Pakistan's top tennis player for boycotting the looming Davis Cup tie in Christchurch.

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) have confirmed Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi had pulled out of the September 16-18 tie in protest.

"Aisam has written a letter to PTF informing that he is not to be part of the team against New Zealand. His stance was that New Zealand should have compensated [by coming to Pakistan to play this tie] for their bad treatment to Pakistan in [the] Group-1 tie held in Myanmar in 2013," PTF secretary Khalid Rehmani said.

Steve Bardens Aisam Qureshi.

Qureshi's father, Ehtisham-ul-Haq, confirmed to the International News that his son was "very disappointed with the attitude of New Zealand as they refused to come to Pakistan to play this tie".

READ MORE:

* NZ host Pakistan in Davis Cup

* Kiwis' controversial win over Pakistan

But those comments have baffled Tennis New Zealand (TNZ) chief executive Steve Johns, who said Qureshi's complaint was unfair.

Johns said the decision not to take the tie to Pakistan was made by the International Tennis Federation (ITF), who have to approve host venues.

He said it was Pakistan's turn to host the tie and they applied for it to be held in Islamabad.

"But for obvious reasons [security concerns] that was rejected by the ITF.

"So, for Qureshi to say we didn't want to go Pakistan is incorrect. We never had the opportunity because the ITF made its decision before we got to the point where we had to decide whether or not we would go to Pakistan.

"At the end of the day if he has a beef with anyone it should be with the ITF who are the ones who control the decision where ties will be played."

Johns said it was a moot point whether New Zealand would have gone to Islamabad if Pakistan's home tie had been given the green light.

But it was "highly unlikely" given the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade's website warnings against "non-essential travel" to Pakistan, which is rated a high risk destination.

Johns suspected Qureshi was still smarting from a match referee's decision to award the 2013 tie to New Zealand because the match venue in Myanmar was deemed unplayable.

Pakistan had won the first singles match and Qureshi was leading Dan King-Turner 3-0 in the final set after splitting the first two sets when the tie was abandoned. New Zealand team captain Alistair Hunt said at the time there was a hole near the baseline "about an inch deep and half a foot wide".

"I think [Qureshi's] held a bit of a grudge about that ever since," Johns said.

"He's made a decision not to come and play for Pakistan, which will significantly impact on the strength of their team."

Qureshi, 36, was once ranked 125th in the world in singles and was a doubles semifinalist at the French Open in 2012.

Aqeel Khan, Abid Ali Akbar and Samir Iftikhar will represent Pakistan at Christchurch's Wilding Park with Aqueel deputising as team captain.

Pakistan has not hosted a Davis Cup tie since 2005.

PTF officials claimed it cost $56,000 to stage the 2013 tie against New Zealand in Myanmar.

- Stuff