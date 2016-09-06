Serena overtakes Federer

US Open 2016: Serena Williams overtakes Roger Federer's record for most grand slam wins in US Open fourth round

MIKE HEWITT/GETTY IMAGES Serena Williams of the United States celebrates her win and new grand slam record after beating Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan in the US Open fourth round.

Serena Williams has stormed into the US Open quarterfinals in style, easing past Kazakhstan's Yaroslava Shvedova to claim her record 308th grand slam match win.

The world No 1 needed just 68 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium court to overwhelm the 52nd-ranked Shvedova 6-2 6-3 and surpass Roger Federer on the all-time list of matches won at tennis's four blue riband events.

However, she won't be playing her sister Venus in the tournament after the 36-year old lost to a to a player a dozen years younger than her, 10th-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, while in the men's draw Andy Murray, Kei Nishikori, Stan Wawrinka and Juan Martin Del Potro all made it through to the quarterfinals.

JERRY LAI/USA TODAY SPORTS Ana Konjuh of Croatia loses her visor on her way to her upset victory over fourth seed Agnieszka Radwanska at the US Open.

But it was Serena Williams who took the main plaudits late in the day on Monday (Tuesday NZ time).

"Oh wow, it is really exciting, this is where it all started so it is always so magical out here for me but 308 sounds pretty good," Williams said after moving a step closer to a record seventh US Open title.

MIKE STOBE Andy Murray has won 26 of his past 27 matches, including a title at Wimbledon and gold at the Olympics.

"I just think winning 308 matches in general is pretty awesome. For that to be in a grand slam is pretty cool.

"It's a huge number. I think it's very significant actually. I think it's something that just really talks about the length of my career, in particular.

"I've been playing for a really long time."

MICHAEL REAVES/GETTY IMAGES The 211cm tall Ivo Karlovic of Croatia congratulates 178cm not-so-tall Kei Nishikori after the Japanese star's fourth round victory.

IShvedova did not put Williams under any stress and failed to even register one break chance the entire match against the 22-times grand slam winner.

"I just feel like I'm going out there doing what I need to do," said Williams. "I'm not overplaying, I'm not underplaying. I'm just trying to play my way into this tournament."

Next up for Williams is Romanian fifth seed Simona Halep, who beat 11th-seeded Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2 7-5.

AL BELLO Venus Williams failed to convert a match point as she lost 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) to 10th-seeded Karolina Pliskova.

There are more major milestones to be had if Williams can reach the winner's circle again on September 10.

A seventh US Open title would break the professional era record for career grand slam titles that Williams shares with Steffi Graf and leave her one behind all-time record holder Margaret Court.

Her sister Venus was attempting to become the oldest grand slam quarterfinalist since Martina Navratilova was 37 at Wimbledon in 1994.

MIKE HEWITT Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic prevented a Williams sisters' rematch with her fourth-round victory.

But she couldn't capture match point in the third set and Pliskova reached the first grand slam quarterfinal of her career with a 4-6 6-4 7-6(3) win.

Pliskova will play Croatian teenager Ana Konjuh, who upset No 4 seed Agnieszka Radwanska 6-4 6-4.

It may have been the Labor Day holiday, but in the men's draw Andy Murray came ready to work.

Murray demolished Grigor Dimitrov 6-1 6-2 6-2 to storm into the quarterfinals,

It signalled he is well prepared to extend a dream summer that has included a second Wimbledon title and a second Olympic gold medal.

He was firing on all cylinders, rating the match that included a career-high 227kmh ace to close out the first set as one of his best this season.

"It was definitely up there," Murray said. "I played very well today with very few unforced errors and made it very tough for Grigor."

Murray's next opponent is Japan's Kei Nishikori, a 6-3 6-4 7-6(4) winner over Ivo Karlovic.

Nishikori cut down the towering Croatian with surgical precision.

Nishikori, who became the first Asian to reach a grand slam men's final two years ago in Flushing Meadows, has had a strong season, including a run to the quarters at the Australian Open before falling to eventual winner Novak Djokovic.



Two-time major champion Stan Wawrinka blew a lead and smashed a racket before pulling out a four-set victory to reach the quarters at Flushing Meadow for the fourth consecutive year.

Wawrinka beat 63rd-ranked Illya Marchenko 6-4 6-1 6-7(5) 6-3.

Wawrinka faces 2009 US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro, who beat him at Wimbledon this year.

Del Potro booked his spot in the final eight when Dominic Thiem retired in the second set of their match.

- AP/AAP