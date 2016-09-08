Pliskova into US Open semis

US Open 2016: Pliskova rolls past Konjuh into semis

Karolina Pliskova dominated with her serve to roll past 18-year-old Ana Konjuh and into the US Open semi-finals.

The 10th-seeded Pliskova won 6-2 6-2 in just 57 minutes on Wednesday, losing only one point on her serve in the first set.

She'll face No.1 Serena Williams or fifth-seeded Simona Halep on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Czech came into the US Open with the distinction of being the only woman in the top 20 to never reach a grand slam round of 16.

Now she's blown past that milestone, riding the momentum of a breakthrough title at Cincinnati, where she beat second-ranked Angelique Kerber in the final.

The 92nd-ranked Konjuh hadn't been past the third round at a major before this tournament.

Also a big server, she had more aces than Pliskova on Wednesday, but she was broken four times and made 27 unforced errors.

 - AAP

