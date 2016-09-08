US Open match-fixing probe

US Open 2016: Irregular betting investigated

Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia shakes hands with Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland after their first round match at the 2016 ...
ALEX GOODLET

Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia shakes hands with Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland after their first round match at the 2016 US Open. The match is now under investigation.

The Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) is looking into a first-round match at the US Open after irregular betting patterns were detected.

The alert came after 15th seed Timea Bacsinszky's 6-1 6-1 victory over Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia on August 30.

"As with all cases, the TIU will assess, make a judgment and take appropriate action on the alert information received and obtained for the first round singles match between Vitalia Diatchenko and Timea Bacsinszky played at the US Open on 30th August," the TIU said in a statement on Thursday (NZT).

The TIU added that an alert on its own is not evidence of match-fixing and there can be other reasons for unusual betting including "incorrect odds-setting, well-informed betting, player fitness, fatigue and form as well as playing conditions and personal circumstances".

 - AAP

