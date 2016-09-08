Murray out of US Open

US Open 2016: Andy Murray knocked out in US Open quarterfinals

MIKE STOBE Andy Murray has been upset at the US Open.

Andy Murray dropped seven consecutive games after a let call caused by a loud noise in the arena's speaker system during a fourth-set point and lost to Kei Nishikori 1-6 6-4 4-6 6-1 7-5 in a riveting US Open quarterfinal on Wednesday (Thursday NZ Time).

Murray, the No 2 seed and 2012 champion at Flushing Meadows, disagreed with chair umpire Marija Cicak's decision to immediately halt things when play was interrupted by a sound similar to what a gong might make. It happened with Murray already up two sets to one and holding a second break point at 1-1 in the fourth.

Murray complained about the ruling right away, gave away the next three points to lose the game, then brought it up again with Cicak at the ensuing changeover, saying something similar had happened earlier without a re-do of the point.

"Exactly the same thing," Murray exclaimed. "And I told you."

He also spoke to a tournament supervisor about it, pleading his case and saying, "That's not fair."

Murray wound up losing 12 of 14 points right after the let call and seven games in a row to drop that set 6-1 and trail 2-0 in the fifth.

That same type of noise came from the Arthur Ashe Stadium speakers again at 4-1 in the fourth set. It also had happened during a women's match Monday night between Ana Konjuh and Agnieszka Radwanska.

The US Tennis Association said Wednesday that a "digital audio sound processor" was at fault and would be replaced before the night session.

Despite all the fuss, Murray eventually seemed to recover, breaking back and taking three games in a row to lead 5-4 in the fifth. But he wouldn't take another game in a thrill-a-minute contest that lasted nearly four hours. At 5-5, 30-30, Murray double-faulted to set up break point, and Nishikori converted by reaching for a stretch volley winner.

Murray whacked the net as he went to the sideline for the changeover, and soon enough, his career-best run of reaching seven straight tournament finals would be over.

He had won 26 of his previous 27 matches, included a second Wimbledon championship in July and an unprecedented second consecutive Olympic singles gold medal last month. He beat Nishikori in straight sets in the semifinals at Rio de Janeiro, part of a 7-1 head-to-head edge for Murray coming into Wednesday.

But this time, 2014 US Open runner-up Nishikori came through.

He next will face the winner of Wednesday night's last quarterfinal between 2009 champion Juan Martin del Potro and No 3 seed Stan Wawrinka. The other men's semifinal Friday is No 1 Novak Djokovic against No 10 Gael Monfils.

- AP