US Open 2016: Serena Williams out of US Open

Karolina Pliskova took the opening set 6-2 in just 26 minutes.
AL BELLO

Karolina Pliskova took the opening set 6-2 in just 26 minutes.

Serena Williams is out of the US Open.

A double fault gave Karolina Pliskova the victory a dramatic second-set tiebreak 6-2 7-6 (7-5).

Pliskova dominated the first set of the US Open semifinal against Williams to take a surprising lead.

Serena Williams lost the first set to
GETTY

Serena Williams lost the first set to

The 24-year-old Pliskova was in her first major semifinal, but she looked more relaxed than the 22-time Grand Slam champion in taking the opening set 6-2 in just 26 minutes Thursday, breaking Williams' serve twice.

One of the few players on tour who can come close to Williams in serving power, Pliskova had four aces and won 86 percent of the points on her first serve. Williams, coming off a tough three-set match the night before, made 11 unforced errors in the set.

Ad Feedback

 - AP

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

sport headlines

Serena Williams out of US Open

Recap: Players' union boss talks

Rugby culture in spotlight

United ordered to bully rivals

Anna Grimaldi wins gold in Rio

Hall of fame for Clijsters?

Police revisit stripper

Tasman snap up former Blackburn prodigy

Does Hayne want to be a winner?

NZ blade runner glides to final

Police investigate '$500 bribe' of junior

Olympics president in police sights video

Vet under cobalt pressure

Electric Evans to join Jaguar

Lions won't spy on ABs

Ad Feedback
special offers