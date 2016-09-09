US Open 2016: Serena Williams out of US Open

AL BELLO Karolina Pliskova took the opening set 6-2 in just 26 minutes.

Serena Williams is out of the US Open.

A double fault gave Karolina Pliskova the victory a dramatic second-set tiebreak 6-2 7-6 (7-5).

Pliskova dominated the first set of the US Open semifinal against Williams to take a surprising lead.

The 24-year-old Pliskova was in her first major semifinal, but she looked more relaxed than the 22-time Grand Slam champion in taking the opening set 6-2 in just 26 minutes Thursday, breaking Williams' serve twice.

One of the few players on tour who can come close to Williams in serving power, Pliskova had four aces and won 86 percent of the points on her first serve. Williams, coming off a tough three-set match the night before, made 11 unforced errors in the set.

- AP