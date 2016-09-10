Djokovic reaches US Open final

US Open 2016: Djokovic beats Monfils puzzle to reach final

Chris Trotman Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Gael Monfils of France during their Men's Singles semifinal match at US Open.

World number one Novak Djokovic makes his way into the US Open final for a seventh time on Friday with a confounding 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-2 win over enigmatic Frenchman Gael Monfils.

Often viewed as more showman than competitor, the 10th-seeded Monfils tested the patience of both Djokovic and the fans with a display of tennis that swung wildly from dynamic to indifferent.

With Monfils showing little interest and even less effort in dropping the opening two sets on a hot and muggy day, the unhappy Arthur Ashe Stadium fans voiced their displeasure as they showered the Frenchman with jeers and boos.

GETTY IMAGES Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a shot to Gael Monfils of France during their Men's Singles semifinal Match at the US Open.

But when trailing 2-0 and a break down, the player who reached the semi-finals without dropping a set suddenly appeared as Monfils battled back to take the third set.

Djokovic will take on either Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka or sixth-seeded Japanese Kei Nishikori in Sunday's final in his bid to become the first back-to-back winner at Flushing Meadows since Roger Federer won four straight from 2004.

