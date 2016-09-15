'Nobody knows the real me' - Kyrgios

Nobody knows the real me: Nick Kyrgios embraces bad boy act but says it's all for show

Nick Kyrgios is analysed for every outburst. Judged for every tantrum. And the intrigue around the 21-year-old has prompted a relentless desire to understand what makes him tick.

"Everyone thinks I'm always causing trouble, disrespectful ... all that sort of stuff. But I'm really not," Kyrgios said.

Echoing out of Ken Rosewall Arena for the most part of this week has been the booming voice of the polarising Kyrgios.

​"BT you mother f------," he yelled after Bernard Tomic won a point off a net cord.

That's not the f------ shot Nick," he screamed at himself after an outlandish forehand that sailed into the stands.

He's a tennis player with a footballer's mentality, providing the sort of running commentary that is part and parcel of a team sport environment.

But in the eerie silence of a tennis court everything is amplified.

And for a man who treats grand slam matches like games of street basketball, his aggressive nature has often been interpreted as bad attitude.

However, he's learnt to love the image that he now stands for despite his insistence the real Nick Kyrgios remains a mystery and is quite content living up to the bad boy tag to the point where he refuses to let people get to know the man behind the showman.

"I actually really like the fact that not many people really know who I am as a person," Kyrgios said.

"I kind of like that they have created this image of me. I like that only the people close to me really know who I am as a person. I kind of like that. I'm not at all a bad boy. I go about things the way I do it.

"I have always been true to myself and haven't changed one bit. I like it how people have created this image that everyone thinks I'm like that, but I'm not at all."

It's that image which prompted Kitty Chiller's public attack that ignited a bitter feud between the Australian Olympic Committee and Tennis Australia over Kyrgios' place in the national team for Rio.

Ahead of Friday's Davis Cup world group qualifier in Sydney, the world No.15 has opened up about the ordeal which resulted in him making himself unavailable for selection, admitting he lost the desire to compete given the treatment of the AOC and the chef de mission's public criticism.

"I was driven away," Kyrgios said. "I was driven away – not just weeks before, but a lot earlier when me and Bernard got singled out.

For me it was just for things that couldn't even compare to what some other athletes were doing. We just compete – and because we might compete a bit differently – me and Bernard got singled out. It's not attractive for me to go play for someone who is like that. Hopefully in four years' time when the Olympics is back on, of course I want to play. It'll be a dream come true for any athlete to play in the Olympics. I'll be more than happy to play.

"For me, just the way she [Chiller] dealt with it; always doing press conferences and doing articles and stuff. She never reached out to me personally, or called me or ever really talked to me. That tends to be the thing. They like to go out in the public and say their thoughts when it doesn't need to go that far."

It appears as though Kyrgios feels more at home away from home, where he is embraced by overseas fans.

On the road he can relax, but despite how much he loves returning home, there's a notable change in his demeanour when he steps off the plane in Australia as he tries to find the balance between who he is and who he thinks he needs to be.

"The spotlight is on me here," he said.

"I definitely feel it. It's something that has heightened, that attention, over the last year or two. But I feel right now I'm sitting at 15 in the world at 21. I have got great support, a great family still supporting me and a great girlfriend [Ajla Tomljanovic]. I feel as a person I'm maturing and getting better as a person. For me that's much more important than a tennis player."

Tomljanovic, also an Australian tennis player, has just returned to the court this week after a six-month lay-off through injury.

The pair have been together for close to a year and it has helped Kyrgios rediscover his love for a sport he once contemplated giving up.

"It's been awesome. I've learnt a lot and feel like I have changed a lot as a person because of her," Kyrgios said. "Having her not being able to play for the last six to eight months, it's been tough. It's been tough seeing her not be able to play but she hit yesterday for the first time. It's put a lot of perspective on my career and I've definitely learnt a lot from her.

"I think for me the missus has changed that a lot. When I get that week off overseas I can go and see her and it keeps my mind fresh and I feel like I'm more motivated to play tournaments when I'm playing."

