Davis Cup tennis - Del Potro sinks Murray to give Argentina 1-0 lead

ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro celebrates after winning his match against Great Britain's Andy Murray.

Juan Martin del Potro delivered a huge blow to Britain's hopes of retaining the Davis Cup when he beat Andy Murray 6-4 5-7 6-7(5) 6-3 6-4 in a five-hour thriller to give Argentina a 1-0 lead in their world group semi-final on Friday.

World number two and Wimbledon champion Murray looked poised to chalk up his 30th victory in 32 Davis Cup matches when he led by two sets to one against the man he beat in last month's Rio Olympics singles final.

But Del Potro, ranked 64th in the world after being plagued by numerous injuries, refused to surrender and condemned Murray to only his third singles defeat in the men's team competition after finishing off the marathon encounter with an ace.

ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS Murray in action against del Potro.

"I won but I still remember Olympic final. This is very important to me and my team and we are looking to reach another final in the Davis Cup," Del Potro said courtside.

READ MORE:

* NZ take 2-0 Davis Cup lead over Pakistan in Christchurch

* Kiwi men's tennis No1 Finn Tearney extorted for money in China

*Rubin Statham set to become New Zealand's most capped Davis Cup player

*Kiwi tennis chief says Pakistani player's claim is wrong after Davis Cup snub

CLIVE BRUNSKILL/GETTY Del Potro, ranked 64th in the world after suffering a number of injuries, didn't surrender.

"Against Andy you never know when the match will finish. He is a dangerous player, a fighter and great champion. In end I played good forehands and good serves and that was key.

"I am so happy to be playing tennis again after three surgeries. This kind of moment was what I was missing..."

The big serving Del Potro capitalised on Murray's mistakes to take the first set, which included one rally of 41 strokes.

CLIVE BRUNSKILL/GETTY Murray waves to the crowd as he leaves the court following his defeat.

Towards the end of the second, both players, while appreciating the backing of their respective supporters in a noisy crowd, were upset by excitable calls of "out" from spectators.

That happened on the final point of the set to Del Potro's fury, the umpire declining to replay it.

He recovered his composure in the third set, taking two of the three successive breaks of serve while running up a 5-3 lead.

But Murray saved a set point with a superb lob and drew level at 5-5 before taking it on the tiebreak.

Del Potro, who won the US Open in 2009, then showed what he was capable of producing as he pummelled winners from the baseline to bag the next two sets and leave Argentina two wins away from reaching their first final since 2011.

Britain's Kyle Edmund will face Argentina's Guido Pella in Friday's second singles rubber.

The winner will face either France or Croatia in the final.

- Reuters