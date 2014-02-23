Relevant offers
Winter Olympics
New Zealand's Adam Barwood has finished 26th in the men's slalom at the Sochi Games.
Barwood, who was 50th after the first run earlier in the day, made his way down the tricky Rosa Khutor course in 1min 1.97seconds.
Even though it was over seven seconds slower than his first run, Barwood was able to pick up 24 spots as competitors failed to complete the course. Only 45 of 115 athletes successfully completed both runs.
"It didn't really cross my mind. In ski racing there's always a chance of something going wrong but it wasn't too bad," Barwood said.
Barwood, the last Kiwi in action at the 22nd Winter Olympiad, skied 54.21 seconds in his first run, 7.51 seconds behind first run leader Mario Matt of Austria. Matt won gold, finishing 14.34 seconds ahead of Barwood.
The course almost got the better of Barwood in his second run, as he looked in serious trouble early in the top section. However, determined to finish and managing the recovery after each stumble, he held on. His final placing of 26th from a start position of 63 marked a personal best and far exceeded his expectations.
"I was really just trying to get down there," he explained after the race." It was pretty tough but I survived it.
"I'm definitely happy to have made it."
Coach Chris Mosaed put Barwood's success down to his positive attitude.
"He just fought through to the finish.
"He didn't give up. The snow conditions aren't the best at the moment and the course set is really challenging and that's what it finds, it finds the best out of people. The Olympics are about finding the best and Adam showed that tonight."
Barwood's result is the 10th best result for a New Zealand ski racer at the Olympics and the best since Claudia Riegler's 11th place finish in slalom in 2002.
Barwood finished 44th in the men's giant slalom three days ago.
- Stuff
Sponsored links
Munster say Irish rules prevent them signing All Blacks star Ben Smith
WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker to David Haye: 'Anywhere, any time'
Kiwi jockey James McDonald plans to appeal 18-month ban for a winning bet on his own horse
Body of former NRL player Chad Robinson found in northwest Sydney
Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson named in ICC Test Team of the Year
Quiz: Test your sports knowledge - December 23
CEO Steve Johns leaves Tennis New Zealand for Swimming New Zealand
Leaders denied Bolivian league title in 100th minute after five players sent off
Ivan Cleary tipped to coach Lebanon at next year's Rugby League World Cup
Crystal Palace fires manager Alan Pardew, ex-England coach Sam Allardyce tipped as replacement
Melbourne Renegades score huge Big Bash League win over Sydney Thunder
Adelaide 36ers notch up eighth straight ANBL win with victory over Perth Wildcats
Former Australian batsman Justin Langer tips Shaun Marsh call up
ASB Classic organiser says Juan Martin del Potro still coming to Auckland
Donald Trump wants to 'greatly strengthen and expand' US nuclear capability, a radical break from US foreign policy
Biggest cruise ship ever to sail in New Zealand waters, hits Wellington harbour
Hundreds sleep outside Auckland City Mission, night after night, over the Christmas period
Boy attacked by dog thought he was dying
Do trains have a future here? Four routes that could comeback
Canterbury folk the most generous goat givers - Taranaki, not so much
New photos from Statistics New Zealand's quake-hit head office released
Dev Patel wasn't a certainty for Lion
Cash splash to entice cyclists in Auckland
Helena Bay Lodge in Northland named the world's best new luxury hotel
House-sitting etiquette: No parties, and replace the food you use
Rich and sweet treat: Irish cream and coconut creme brulee
The most lavish Christmas gifts of all time
The most important items for your bach first aid kit
Biggest cruise ship ever to sail in New Zealand waters, hits Wellington harbour
Australian man's arrest linked to historic serial killer case - reports
Boy attacked by dog thought he was dying
Auckland house fire reveals suspected clandestine lab
Prince Charles warns rising populism has 'disturbing echoes' of 'dark days of 1930s'
Tuk-tuk rolls in Roseneath hills
Helen Mirren delivers a brutally honest Christmas message
Body of former NRL player Chad Robinson found in northwest Sydney
The $700m family behind Gull NZ, the low-profile Raes
Has the New Zealand Olympic team been a disappointment so far at the Sochi Games?Related story: (See story)