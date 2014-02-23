Two more athletes test positive in Sochi Games

Last updated 11:24 23/02/2014

Relevant offers

Winter Olympics

Russia has fun in Sochi closing ceremony Russian medalists rewarded with luxury cars Canada closes Sochi Games with ice hockey gold 'Excellent' Sochi Games proved critics wrong Zubkov completes double with four-man gold Legkov wins 50km race to seal Russia's triumph Swedish star Nicklas Backstrom tests positive Jossi Wells named NZ flag bearer for ceremony Elite attitude needed from Winter Olympians Barwood finishes 26th as final Kiwi in action

A Latvian hockey player and a Ukrainian cross-country skier failed drug tests at the Sochi Olympics, bringing to four the number of doping cases at the Games.

The International Olympic Committee said this morning that Vitalijs Pavlovs and Marina Lisogor were both expelled.

Pavlovs, the ice hockey player, tested positive for the stimulant methylhexanamine following Latvia's loss to Canada in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The 30-year-old Lisogor, a cross-country skier, tested positive for trimetazidine on Tuesday after the women's team sprint.

The latest positive tests follow those of German biathlete Evi Sachenbacher-Stehle and Italian bobsledder William Frullani.

All four cases involve stimulants that can be found in food supplements. They are all classified as a "specified stimulant" on the World Anti-Doping Agency's prohibited list. Specified substances are considered more susceptible to inadvertent use and can carry reduced penalties.

Pavlovs was tested after Latvia's 2-1 loss to the Canadians in the men's hockey tournament. Latvia finished in eighth place.

Pavlovs said he had been taking food supplements on the recommendation of the doctor of his Latvian club team, Dynamo Riga.

"The disciplinary commission unanimously concluded that the athlete had been negligent and had therefore committed an anti-doping rule violation," the IOC said in a statement.

The Latvian's doping violation was announced early on the final day of the Sochi Games.

Lisogor competed in two cross-country events in Sochi, finishing far out of the medals. She said she had been taking medication for a thyroid condition but "forgot to declare" the drug on her doping form.

Lisogor admitted she was at fault and did not request the backup "B" sample to be tested.

"The disciplinary commission unanimously concluded that the athlete had, at the very least, been negligent," the IOC said.

The IOC is conducting 2,453 drug tests in Sochi, a record for the Winter Games. The Olympic body also stores doping samples for 10 years to allow for retesting when new methods become available.

There was only one positive test at the previous Winter Olympics four years ago in Vancouver.

Ad Feedback

- AP

| Saved Stories
| Saved Stories
Sport Headlines

Munster say Irish rules prevent them signing All Blacks star Ben Smith

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker to David Haye: 'Anywhere, any time'

Kiwi jockey James McDonald plans to appeal 18-month ban for a winning bet on his own horse

Body of former NRL player Chad Robinson found in northwest Sydney

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson named in ICC Test Team of the Year

CEO Steve Johns leaves Tennis New Zealand for Swimming New Zealand

Leaders denied Bolivian league title in 100th minute after five players sent off

Ivan Cleary tipped to coach Lebanon at next year's Rugby League World Cup

Crystal Palace fires manager Alan Pardew, ex-England coach Sam Allardyce tipped as replacement

Melbourne Renegades score huge Big Bash League win over Sydney Thunder

Adelaide 36ers notch up eighth straight ANBL win with victory over Perth Wildcats

Former Australian batsman Justin Langer tips Shaun Marsh call up

ASB Classic organiser says Juan Martin del Potro still coming to Auckland

Ben Horne blasts NZ XI to win over Bangladesh in tour opener in Whangarei

Stuff Headlines

Donald Trump wants to 'greatly strengthen and expand' US nuclear capability, a radical break from US foreign policy

Biggest cruise ship ever to sail in New Zealand waters, hits Wellington harbour

Prince Charles warns rising populism has 'disturbing echoes' of 'dark days of 1930s'

Fire engulfs 140 buildings in Japan

Boy attacked by dog thought he was dying

Canterbury folk the most generous goat givers - Taranaki, not so much

New photos from Statistics New Zealand's quake-hit head office released

Dev Patel wasn't a certainty for Lion

Cash splash to entice cyclists in Auckland

Helena Bay Lodge in Northland named the world's best new luxury hotel

House-sitting etiquette: No parties, and replace the food you use

Rich and sweet treat: Irish cream and coconut creme brulee

The most lavish Christmas gifts of all time

The most important items for your bach first aid kit

Kevin Roberts pads up for NZ sports tech company CricHQ

Special offers
Opinion poll

Has the New Zealand Olympic team been a disappointment so far at the Sochi Games?

Yes, expected a medal by now

Yes, should at least be contending

No, results are as expected

No, expectations were too high

Vote Result

Related story: (See story)

Featured Promotions

Sponsored Content