Subscribe to the Sunday News

Get your favourite Sunday paper delivered to your home and save off the retail price.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE: Visit Mags4Gifts.co.nz

SUBSCRIBE BY PHONE: Call 0800 SUNDAY (0800 786 329).

IMPORTANT NOTES:

- Subscriptions only available to current subscription areas - to check if we deliver in your area call us toll free on 0800 786 329.

- Subscription rate is payable in advance and must be received before deliveries commence.

- All Sunday News subscriptions renew automatically and we will continue to deliver and charge you for these copies unless advised otherwise.

- To view all the terms and conditions click here.