Subscription terms and conditions

FAIRFAX MEDIA SUNDAYS

Publishers of the Sunday Star-Times and Sunday News

Subscription terms and conditions

1. Thank you for subscribing to the Sunday Star-Times/Sunday News. These are the terms that apply to your subscription. In these terms the subscriber is called "you", and Fairfax Media Sundays, which publishes the Sunday Star-Times and Sunday News, is called "we' or "us".

2. Subscription prices are in New Zealand dollars and include GST.

3. Your subscription will not expire, but "roll over" into the next subscription period. This means we will continue to deliver unless you advise us to stop delivery. If you opt to pay by Direct Debit, the payment/s will continue into the next subscription year.

4. Deliveries:

a. We endeavour to have your newspaper to you by 8am however this time may vary throughout the country. (Please contact us for details).

b. Please contact us by 5pm Thursday prior to the Sunday if you would like us to stop or hold delivery.

c. If your deliveries are stopped temporarily, we will add that number of papers to the end of your subscription (rather than refunding the cost of the paper(s) to you), or you may wish to donate the papers to our charity donation programme and continue to pay your subscription.

d. Fairfax Media Sundays and its staff or agents shall not be liable for any direct or consequential loss or damage whatsoever as a result of a failure to act on delivery instructions.

5. Missed deliveries:

a. If we miss a scheduled delivery, please call us by 10am Sunday on 09 302 1318 (Auckland callers) or toll free on 0800 SUNDAY (786 329). We will try to correct that by redelivering another paper to you.

b. If we are not able to redeliver for some reason, we will credit your account for the missed newspaper which means that the missed delivery will be added on to the end of your subscription. (Please note we are not able to redeliver to rural areas and some outlying suburbs. One of our team members will advise you if this is the case.)

6. Cancellations:

Please note that most of our promotional subscription offers are non-refundable. In some cases if you cancel your subscription, we will refund you any payment that has been made in advance. This decision is made on a case-by-case basis. Alternatively you can transfer the remaining issues to a person of your choice or donate the balance to our charity donation scheme.

Those who cancel their subscription prior to the advertised subscription period will be liable for the cost of gift given with subscription purchase.

7. Cover prices:

Fairfax Media Sundays reserves the right to vary its prices from time to time and any price adjustments will be advised by letter or within our publications. Generally, at least two Sundays' notice will be given of any price adjustment and new prices will not apply to subscriptions already billed in advance until the next billing cycle.

8. Inserts:

From time to time we include inserts and other materials from advertisers and others,with your paper. The paper and inserts make up a single solicited item for delivery purposes. We cannot separate the inserts from the paper, so your subscription for the paper is also a subscription for the material with which it is bundled.

9. Payment:

a. Subscription invoices are due for payment by the 20th of the first month following the invoice date. If payment of the account is not made by the due date we reserve the right to stop delivery and the subscriber will be liable for all costs of recovery and collection.

b. Fairfax Media Sundays reserves the right to close any account that has not been used for a period of twelve months.

10. Privacy:

Fairfax Media Sundays will protect and maintain your privacy. Information provided will be used for the purpose of recording subscription details and managing your subscription. It remains the property of Fairfax Media Sundays and may be used for promotional purposes by Fairfax NZ Ltd.

In addition to the company's safeguards your personal data is protected in New Zealand by the Privacy Act. This provides amongst other things that the data we hold about you should be processed lawfully and fairly. It should be accurate, relevant and not excessive. The information should be kept up to date, where necessary, and not retained for longer than is necessary. You have the right to see what is held about you and correct any inaccuracies. Fairfax Media Sundays treats all the data held with the utmost care and security. Any details you give will remain completely confidential.

Fairfax Media is owned and operated by Fairfax New Zealand Limited.

