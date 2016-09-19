Contact the Sunday News

Last updated 16:35 19/09/2016

Relevant offers

Sunday News

Contact the Sunday News Subscribe to the Sunday News What to do if your paper doesn't arrive Subscription terms and conditions Oscar Kightley: How Ray Columbus changed NZ hip-hop Oscar Kightley: Beware Trump-style politics in NZ What to do if your paper doesn't arrive Contact the Sunday News Subscribe to the Sunday News Subscription terms and conditions

The Sunday News is published by Fairfax Media. We value our readers and welcome your thoughts and feedback. Below are our key contact details.

Subscription queries
Phone: 0800 SUNDAY (0800 786 329)
Email:
North Island: Centralsubs@fairfaxsundays.co.nz
South Island: Southernsubs@fairfaxsundays.co.nz

 

Contact the Sunday News
For comments, complaints and editorial enquiries emailletters@sunday-news.co.nz.

 

Story tips

Editor Jonathan Milne
Phone 09 925 9858 
Email editor@sunday-news.co.nz

Chief news director Bevan Hurley
Phone 09 925 9934 
Email bevan.hurley@fairfaxmedia.co.nz

 

Advertising
For advertising enquiries phone 09 925 9700 or email advertising@fairfaxsundays.co.nz.

 

Buy Sunday Star-Times photos

Printed copies of published photos taken by Fairfax photographers can be purchased for personal/home use by contacting photosales@fairfaxmedia.co.nz 

Fairfax licencing/syndication requests for photos, articles and video, can be sent to Syndication@fairfaxmedia.co.nz or call 0800 FFX SYNDI
(0800 339 79634) www.fairfaxsyndication.co.nz

Ad Feedback

- Sunday News

| Saved Stories
| Saved Stories
Stuff Headlines

Donald Trump wants to 'greatly strengthen and expand' US nuclear capability, a radical break from US foreign policy

Biggest cruise ship ever to sail in New Zealand waters, hits Wellington harbour

Prince Charles warns rising populism has 'disturbing echoes' of 'dark days of 1930s'

Fire engulfs 140 buildings in Japan

Boy attacked by dog thought he was dying

Do trains have a future here? Four routes that could comeback

Auckland house fire reveals suspected clandestine lab

Temperatures around North Pole leap close to melting point

Syria's Aleppo returns to government control as evacuation wraps up

Hundreds sleep outside Auckland City Mission, night after night, over the Christmas period

SH99: Surf, seafood, sausages and a suspension bridge

Flat Bush, Auckland fire victim fighting for life as community rallies

TV stars fight to keep names out of Australia's Seven West boss Tim Worner's sex scandal

Security truck fire outside Wellington's Treasury building

Special offers

Featured Promotions

Sponsored Content