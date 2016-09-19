Relevant offers
Sunday News
The Sunday News is published by Fairfax Media. We value our readers and welcome your thoughts and feedback. Below are our key contact details.
Subscription queries
Phone: 0800 SUNDAY (0800 786 329)
Email:
North Island: Centralsubs@fairfaxsundays.co.nz
South Island: Southernsubs@fairfaxsundays.co.nz
Contact the Sunday News
For comments, complaints and editorial enquiries emailletters@sunday-news.co.nz.
Story tips
Editor Jonathan Milne
Phone 09 925 9858
Email editor@sunday-news.co.nz
Chief news director Bevan Hurley
Phone 09 925 9934
Email bevan.hurley@fairfaxmedia.co.nz
Advertising
For advertising enquiries phone 09 925 9700 or email advertising@fairfaxsundays.co.nz.
Buy Sunday Star-Times photos
Printed copies of published photos taken by Fairfax photographers can be purchased for personal/home use by contacting photosales@fairfaxmedia.co.nz
Fairfax licencing/syndication requests for photos, articles and video, can be sent to Syndication@fairfaxmedia.co.nz or call 0800 FFX SYNDI
(0800 339 79634) www.fairfaxsyndication.co.nz
- Sunday News
Sponsored links
Donald Trump wants to 'greatly strengthen and expand' US nuclear capability, a radical break from US foreign policy
Biggest cruise ship ever to sail in New Zealand waters, hits Wellington harbour
Prince Charles warns rising populism has 'disturbing echoes' of 'dark days of 1930s'
Fire engulfs 140 buildings in Japan
Boy attacked by dog thought he was dying
Do trains have a future here? Four routes that could comeback
Auckland house fire reveals suspected clandestine lab
Temperatures around North Pole leap close to melting point
Syria's Aleppo returns to government control as evacuation wraps up
Hundreds sleep outside Auckland City Mission, night after night, over the Christmas period
SH99: Surf, seafood, sausages and a suspension bridge
Flat Bush, Auckland fire victim fighting for life as community rallies
TV stars fight to keep names out of Australia's Seven West boss Tim Worner's sex scandal