Oscar Kightley: NZ heads boldly into 2017 OSCAR KIGHTLEY

CHRIS SKELTON / FAIRAFAX NZ Oscar Kightley: "Among the lessons we can take from all the deaths in 2016 – our own loved ones included – is that we all end up in the same place, so you may as well get there on your terms, and see who you can help, along the way."

Congratulations, we've made it to 2017.

A time to shed negative residue from the past and step into the new day full of enthusiasm, love and a determination to boldly go where you've not gone before.

Only, apparently, now we're at war with Israel. Oh, good one. I guess that's a new place we've not boldly gone before.

Our foreign minister, Murray McCully – just pause to realise what an awesomely New Zealand name Murray is – certainly must have had a busy end of 2016, as he struggled to complete his to-do list.

READ MORE:

*Special treatment for Maori? Yeah right

*Australia, you're acting like a dick

*Putting the bah into bah humbug

​On that list must have been: "After nearly two years on the UN security council being a bit quiet, ensure New Zealand proves that it's a strong independent voice."

McCully's support for a UN resolution condemning Israeli settlement-building in the occupied territories has certainly done that but it's also been seen, by Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu, as a "declaration of war."

Not in the least bit phased, McCully bit back that Israel should not be surprised by Wellington's move and that our vote was a reflection of our values.

Our country has never featured in the international news so much as this week. And it wasn't for the usual "this weird thing happened in New Zealand" story.

Not only are we now on a collision course with Israel, but the move is at odds with Donald Trump – the big, angry, orange tweet-head who, in 19 days, will become President of the United States.

Add to this the fact that a few months ago in a fiery speech to the UN, our then PM John Key's had some choice words about Russia's role in the Syrian war and resulting refugee crisis, and New Zealand now heads into 2017, having pissed off the two most powerful – and most psychotic – leaders in the world.

And it's only January 1.

Conspiracy theorists may wonder whether the National Government is expecting to lose the election this year, so in terms of foreign policy wants to mess stuff up for whoever takes over.

If during the next election, McCully's emails start showing up on Wikileaks, we will know it's either the Russians or the Americans who have decided that the East Coast Bays electorate requires new leadership.

However, it's still our summer holiday season so we must find a way to enjoy the moments and not feel the pressure of having bigger countries annoyed at us.

Being so far away from everyone else helps. And we could look at the example set by the last few members of 2016's roll of honour to pass beyond the veil.

Singing legend George Michael and writer/actress/general awesome human Carrie Fisher were two superstars who inspired for many reasons, including that they didn't seem to give a toss about being superstars or prescribed ways of how people should act.

They didn't run from their talent and disappear into towers to hide away from the cruel world that wanted its pound of flesh. They both seemed very generous, open and honest people who – just by fiercely being themselves – saved the world, one soul at a time.

Among the lessons we can take from all the deaths in 2016 – our own loved ones included – is that we all end up in the same place, so you may as well get there on your terms, and see who you can help, along the way.

Manuia le tausaga fou, New Zealand.

- Sunday News