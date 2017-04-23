Experts reveal why baking is so good for the soul

Warwick Smith/Stuff Seini Pifeleti bakes chocolate brownies to give away to friends or anyone in need.

Whether it's a plate of biscuits or a basket of muffins, countless Kiwis enjoy gobbling down freshly made baking.

But experts are saying there is more to baking than just satisfying a sweet tooth.

According to clinical psychologist Marilize Slabber baking could also be used to relax the mind and body.

WARWICK SMITH / FAIRFAX NZ Because she loves baking, Seini Pifeleti of Palmerston North, bakes brownies, cakes and biscuits for others who ask, want or need.

Slabber works with trauma patients, but said she has seen how tactile and sensory objects can be to distract and calm people.

READ MORE:

* Baking is Esme's stress antidote

* Baking as therapy

* 'We decided to save the world by baking'

Many psychologists have a distress tolerance kit, filled with items such as kinetic sand, weighted objects, spiky balls, and nice smelly items, she said.

WARWICK SMITH / FAIRFAX NZ Seini Pifeleti uses baking to de-stress after a long day at work.

Giving a client a tactile object they can physically hold, manipulate and concentrate on, offers a distraction and can calm them, she said.

A similar link could be made to baking, and how it offers a distraction for people and time out from their busy lives, she said.

Counsellor Michael Nolan said people moved at such a fast pace these days, they often forgot to take time out.

SUPPLIED Celebrity cook Chelsea Winter believes baking for someone else is a 'very good thing'.

Whether it was gardening, scrapbooking, exercising, baking, or simply sitting in the sun for half-an-hour with a coffee in hand, Nolan said taking time out was an important part of self care.

But the hobby needed to be relaxing. Not a mandatory task which earned money and which people were assessed on, he said.

For Palmerston North woman Seini Pifeleti​, baking was a way to de-stress after a long day at work.

When she is not working her two jobs, Pifeleti can be found in the kitchen about three times a week, baking up a storm and listening to YouTube clips.

She picked up hobby baking at the end of her masters degree in 2010.

For her, it was a way to chill out and wind down in between working two jobs.

"When I'm baking it's a therapeutic thing - it's a way for me to chill."

Pifeleti gives her baking to other people - not for money, but simply to make that person's day a bit brighter.

She has baked for people who were in situations such as having a sore ankle, being in an argument, stressing over money and even job loss.

"The ability to make something from scratch yourself, get something out of that experience, and then pass that experience forward is a huge thing."

Kind Hearts Movement founder Leigh Rosanoski​ knows all too well how baking can brighten someone's day.

One of the movement's initiatives involves volunteers baking for parents whose children are in the neonatal unit, and children's ward at Palmerston North Hospital.

﻿A child being hospitalised was a stressful situation for any parent, so baking was a small way of comforting them, she said.

Celebrity baker Chelsea Winter compared baking to therapy.

Before her cookbooks, Winter said she would come home from a manic day at the office and start cooking to feel 'connected' again.

Baking de-stressed her and gave her a connection with herself and the people she loved, she said.

"There's something about 'being in the zone' that allows the mind to rest while you're in the kitchen.

"To be present in the moment when you're measuring, mixing and whisking is almost meditative. It allows you a moment of calm in the crazy storm of life."

She believed baking for someone else was one of the most generous things a person could do, and more people were doing it.

"The happiness of baking is spreading like a luscious chocolate ganache melting on a hot day. It's a very good thing."

- Sunday Star Times