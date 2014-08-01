Sunday Star-Times Short Story Awards 2014

Here is your opportunity to be a published writer!

Entries are now closed for this competition.





Calling all rising writers!

The Sunday Star-Times Short Story Awards, one of New Zealand's most prestigious writing awards, will be judged by Emily Perkins and Sarah Quigley. The competition fosters New Zealand writers and has helped launch the career of some of our best-known authors - including Eleanor Catton.

This year's annual Short Story Awards divisions and prizes include:

OPEN DIVISION - 3000 word limit

Winner: $1000 cash, Kobo eReader plus a $100 Paper Plus voucher.

1st Runner Up: $500 cash, a Kobo eReader plus a $100 Paper Plus voucher.

2nd Runner Up: $300 cash, a Kobo eReader plus a $100 Paper Plus voucher.

SECONDARY SCHOOL DIVISION - 3000 word limit

Winner: $1000 cash, Kobo eReader, a $100 Paper Plus voucher plus $1000 worth of books for the School library.

1st Runner Up: $500 cash, Kobo eReader, $100 Paper Plus voucher plus $500 worth of books for the School library.

2nd Runner Up: $300 cash, Kobo eReader, $100 Paper Plus voucher plus $500 worth of books for the School library.

NON-FICTION ESSAY • The New Zealand identity - 1000-1200 words (no age restriction)

Winner: A Kobo eReader, $100 Paper Plus voucher plus story published in Sunday Star-Times or on Stuff.co.nz.

TO ENTER: Simply download your entry form which is available from this page under Related Links, marked 'Download your entry form', and send your manuscript and completed entry form to Sunday Star-Times by 5pm, Friday 26 September, 2014.

It could be your first step to literary fame.

For more details and terms and conditions click here

