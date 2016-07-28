Sunday Star-Times Digital Edition

CLICK HERE if you are already a registered user and wish to access today's digital edition.

The Sunday Star-Times Digital Edition is an exact replica of the print edition, and is available on your computer from 6am Sunday. It's the newspaper you know and love in an easy-to-use, digital format.

You can 'bookmark' any page electronically so you can always find the story you're interested in - we offer you archived papers going back weeks, so you can build your own library service.

To access the Sunday Star-Times Digital Edition, CLICK HERE and click 'Sign In' in the top right hand corner of the homepage.

You will then move to the registration screen. Select the option which applies to you. If you are a new user you will be asked to provide some registration details.

ARE YOU A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?

If you already subscribe to the Sunday Star-Times print edition, you are eligible for complimentary access to the Digital Edition.

To register:

Click here from your internet browser and then click on Sign In (top right hand corner)

Then click on Register under the heading Already a Print Subscriber?

Complete the form and then submit. For you to complete this form you must have your Subscription Account Number and your phone number as it appears on your subscription account.

Once you have registered you can Click on My Account and set yourself up to receive an email alert "Newspaper Alert" and select your paper you have subscribed to. Every Sunday morning you will get the alert and all you need to do is click on the date and it will take you straight to the sign in page.

If you want access to another Fairfax Media digital edition, other than the one you subscribe to, we will need to ask you to pay for that subscription.

NOT AN EXISTING FAIRFAX PRINT SUBSCRIBER?

If you don't already subscribe to the print edition, you can choose from one of our great subscription options.

You can select a monthly, six monthly or annual plan. You pay via your credit card. To subscribe, CLICK HERE, select New Account and follow the registration and payment processes.