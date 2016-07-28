Donate your papers to Good Turns

You can donate your holiday stop newspapers to our Good Turns programme.

Newspapers generously donated through the Good Turns programme are provided to local schools and community organisations who are doing their own good turns in your community. Your newspapers will end up in the hands of local pupils, patrons or patients.

To put your paper on hold and donate your papers to Tools for Schools:

Phone: 0800 339 000

Web: my.stuff.co.nz

Call centre hours are Monday to Friday 6.30am - 6.00pm, Saturday 7am - midday. We require a minimum of 24 hours notice prior to temporary stop commencing.

Are you a school or community organisation that would benefit from receiving newspapers via our Good Turns programme? Click here to register your interest.