Hundreds fewer parking tickets issued due to new council parking app HANNAH LEE

ANDY JACKSON/Fairfax NZ The PayMyPark app has saved hundreds of New Plymouth motorists from being ticketed, New Plymouth District Council says.

Relevant offers

New Plymouth motorists are getting stung less for incorrect parking or payment around the city's metered car parks.

Since the introduction of the New Plymouth District Council's PayMyPark app in January, the number of parking infringements issued has been trending down compared to the same period last year.

In June 2016, a whopping 746 fewer tickets were issued to New Plymouth district motorists - 17 per cent down on the infringements issued in the 2014/15 financial year. The total number of tickets issued for June 2016 was 3,571.

At Thursday's Regulatory Committee meeting, council's customer and regulatory services manager Katrina Brunton said the fall could be put down largely to the uptake in the PayMyPark app.

READ MORE:

* New Plymouth District Council introduces app for paid parking

* New Plymouth District Council says free parking is in, but the rates are going up

* New Plymouth's $1 an hour parking is costing credit customers extra

"We have increasing take up of our parking app, the PayMyPark app - so the rate of take up is increasing. So people are able to pay for what they are using more and able to track their parking and avoid fines much easier."

The app, along with increased ways to pay for parking, were keeping infringements down, she said.

January had the lowest number of parking tickets issued in 2016, with 2,569 people being pinged for incorrect parking or payment. February's 3,130 tickets was the same figure seen in the the 2014/15 financial year and 70 more tickets were issued in April this year than April last year.

March figures showed 288 fewer tickets being issued, with 3,290 parkers issued infringements, and May also saw ticket numbers drop from 4,496 to 4,216.

Overall, 44,086 parking tickets were issued in the 2015/16 financial year compared with 45,401 from the year before.

Total numbers of parking tickets prosecuted by council for this year was 9,881 - 117 less than the previous year. However they had already prosecuted 1,059 parking tickets for July 2016.

The figures were presented as part of the customer and regulatory services quarterly activity report.

Also included in the report was the council's Animal Control services up to June.

For this financial council received 3,693 animal control service requests and 1,457 of those involved "warrentless entry" onto properties.

Of the 489 dogs impounded this year, 86 per cent, or 420 dogs, have been given back to their owner or sold to a new owner.

This year the council introduced a dog register amnesty, which deputy mayor Heather Dodunski queried at the committee meeting, asking why it was necessary.

Brunton said it has been a useful tool in getting dog owners to do what they are required.

"It was just an idea that we had in terms of bringing those people into register their dogs. So generally what we would do is we would chase these owners through the year and at the end of the year we would end up with some of unregistered or unknown dogs.

"Already, through this amnesty, we have been able to identify the location or the whereabouts of an additional 300 dogs compared to last year. We have had people come in and pay where ordinarily they may not have."

As of June 30, there were 680 known dogs who were unregistered.

- Stuff